Bell celebrates the life and legacy of telecommunications pioneer Jean de Grandpré

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Bell team is mourning the loss of Jean de Grandpré, former CEO of Bell Canada and founder of BCE, who passed away last weekend at the age of 100 years old. Mr. de Grandpré was instrumental in transforming the telecommunications industry in Canada, and an important leader in the business community.

"I am saddened by the passing of Mr. de Grandpré who was a great role model and an inspiration for myself and for many of us in the telecommunications industry," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell. "On behalf of the entire Bell team, I extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. de Grandpré's family, friends and everyone who had the great privilege of knowing him."

Joining Bell in 1966 as General Counsel, Mr. de Grandpré held progressively senior leadership roles at the company, becoming CEO and Chair of the Board in 1976, and playing a key role in the creation of Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) in 1983. He guided Bell through a transformative period in its history that included the launch of mobile phone services, the introduction of fibre optics technology and the rise of personal computers.

Renowned for his mentorship of future Bell leaders, Mr. de Grandpré often said "It is the people that make the company." He was a Companion of the Order of Canada, Chancellor Emeritus of McGill University, a lifetime member of the Canadian Bar Association and a member of the Bar of Québec. His biography, L'héritage d'un géant, was published in 2019.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Story continues

Media inquiries

Caroline Audet, caroline.audet@bell.ca

@Bell_News

Investor inquiries

Richard Bengian, richard.bengian@bell.ca

SOURCE BCE Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c2632.html