Bell MTS connecting Manitobans to new economic opportunities with continued commitment to network investment

All-fibre broadband network expanding to 6 more rural communities, connecting more than 7,500 new locations starting this summer

Bell MTS capital expenditures in Manitoba reach over $1.3 billion since 2017

Connecting more Manitobans to high quality network technology requires public policy which encourages investment in critical infrastructure

WINNIPEG, MB, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Bell MTS today announced at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon, plans to connect more Manitobans to new economic opportunities with a continued commitment to broadband investment in communities large and small across the province. Part of Bell's vision for a more inclusive Canada shaped by increased investment in national next-generation networks and collaborative public policy design that encourages private sector investment, the latest rural expansion program will bring all-fibre connections to East St. Paul, Gimli, Headingley, Ste. Anne, Teulon, and West St. Paul.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to leading Bell MTS services such as Fibe TV. Surpassing $1.3 billion in capital expenditures since 2017 to bring high quality connections to more Manitobans, Bell MTS has been executing the accelerated rollout of its broadband fibre, 5G, and Wireless Home Internet networks.

"With the talent and experience of our Manitoba team, backed by Bell's leading scale and proven broadband strategy, Bell MTS has been able to play a critical role in driving economic and sustainable growth forward in all corners of the province. As we continue to make major investments in improving and expanding our broadband infrastructure in Manitoba and across the country, we look forward to working collaboratively with public policy makers to ensure fewer Canadians are left behind as we build more inclusive, connected communities for all of us."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada

"Investments in broadband infrastructure are essential to ensure businesses in Winnipeg can effectively compete and succeed in the global digital economy. I commend Bell MTS for their continued investment to expand their advanced broadband services to more Winnipeg homes and businesses. I look forward to working together to support continued, long-term private sector investment in Winnipeg and throughout Manitoba."

- Loren Remillard, President and CEO, Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce

"No matter where you live, access to reliable, affordable broadband services is essential to connect our communities to the essential health care, education, and business opportunities we need to grow and thrive. Long Plain First Nation was pleased to work in partnership with Bell MTS to deliver improved wireless connectivity for our community, elevating our people's ability to innovate and participate in an increasingly digital economy."

- Chief Kyra Wilson, Long Plain First Nation

"The Association of Manitoba Municipalities welcomes the commitment made by Bell MTS to expand broadband networking services to more municipalities across Manitoba. With Manitoba lagging behind other parts of the country, investments such as these are essential to foster economic growth and development. Moreover, these investments are critical to ensuring all Manitobans have equitable and reliable access to broadband connectivity, regardless of their geographical location."

- Kam Blight, President, Association of Manitoba Municipalities

Seizing opportunities to grow businesses and communities

Bell MTS continues to seize opportunities to bring investment, jobs, and possibility to more urban, rural, and remote communities, helping to diminish the impact of a community's postal code on its economic future.

With all-fibre connections, Bell MTS is bringing the world's fastest Internet technology to Churchill, Flin Flon, Altona, Morris, Morden, Emerson, Plum Coulee, and more than 30 communities throughout the province. Bell MTS has also invested approximately $400 million to bring fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections to Winnipeg, the single largest telecommunications project in Manitoba history, with over 50% of homes and businesses connected to date. For hard to reach communities, Bell MTS deployed their innovative Wireless Home Internet service, enabling homes and businesses in more than 60 rural and remote communities to access fast, reliable broadband to help bridge the connectivity gap.

Canada's fastest national mobile 5G network is currently available in Winnipeg, Steinbach and 7 other municipalities across Manitoba. Bell has also delivered LTE-A wireless services in previously unserved or underserved communities like Gods River, Red Sucker Lake, Jackhead, Pauingassi, Grand Rapids, Little Grand Rapids, Easterville, and Berens Rivers, along with cellular coverage on Highway 6 from Winnipeg to Thompson.

Part of Bell's goal to contribute to a more inclusive Canada where growth and opportunity extend beyond major cities, continued generational investment in world-class network technology calls for more collaborative public policy design that encourages the type of private investment Bell MTS is making in critical infrastructure. To learn more about how Bell wants to level the playing field and create more economic opportunities for all Canadians, please visit: BCE.ca .

About Bell MTS

Bell MTS is part of BCE, Canada's largest communications company, and provides advanced broadband wireless, Internet, TV, multimedia and business communication services throughout Manitoba. To learn more, please visit BellMTS.ca or BCE.ca .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk .

