Bella Hadid Joins Kin Euphorics as Co-Founder and Business Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin Euphorics is thrilled to announce that supermodel, activist, and fashion mogul Bella Hadid will join the brand in the role of Co-Founder and Partner, alongside CEO and Co-Founder, Jen Batchelor.

Sitting at the intersection of lifestyle non-alcoholic tonics and functional wellness drinks, Kin is the first and only cross-category RTD beverage focusing on "braincare as selfcare". As one of the most explosive brands in the industry, this groundbreaking elixir is the fastest growing direct-to-consumer functional beverage on the market today and boasts an offline roster of the nation's premier wellness and culinary retail partners such as Erewhon, Soho House, and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's abcV restaurant, to name a few.

By 2025, it is estimated that the global non-alcoholic drinks market will grow to 1.44 trillion U.S. dollars, more than half the predicted size of the global alcohol market. Hot on its heels and growing 25% faster than non-alcoholic beverages, the energy drink market is expected to balloon to $86 billion by 2026. But the next generation of consumers are defining "wellness" and "energy" differently than the average consumer today. They want thoughtful, exciting options from brands that espouse their values and operationalize them so that, together, they can take accountability for their impact on the people and the planet. With Bella joining at such a key inflection point in the business, Kin is primed for serving this burgeoning customer while being a part of their evolving legacy from the start.

A 2020 report by Crunchbase revealed that Black and Latinx founders receive only 2.4% of total VC funding raised by startups in the U.S. A trailblazer in her own right, Batchelor has raised over $10 million in VC funding from some of the world's top innovation funds and is one of a select few of esteemed LatinX female entrepreneurs in the beverage industry today.

For Kin Euphorics, braincare is the new self-care. It's a new wave of consumables sweeping the nation at a time when the world is desperately seeking intelligent ways to nurture their mental well-being. With Hadid joining the organization, the future looks bright for Kin.

