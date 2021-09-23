U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Bellabeat Introduces Ivy, The Highly Anticipated Edgy-Meets-Elegant Smart Bracelet For Women

·4 min read

Leader in Wearable Wellness Tech Launches The First Health Tracker, Exclusively Designed and Developed for Women

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellabeat announces the launch of Ivy, a smart-wearable health tracker that is created exclusively for women to help them live fully in sync with body and mind, and become who they are meant to be. The first of its kind, Ivy is engineered specifically for the female body with proprietary app algorithms, taking all elements into account: anatomic, mental and physiological. The device tracks vital health data, lifestyle habits, and cycles, providing tips to guide women to know their bodies better and realize optimal wellness.

Bellabeat
Bellabeat

Bellabeat is a women-led wellness tech brand, spearheading modern daily health management through trackers that blend fashion with function. The company's mission is to empower women with innovative resources to fully discover themselves via analyzed health data that is communicated simply and transparently. Ivy is the successor to the Bellabeat Leaf, the company's first smart jewelry product, which was named the overall best smart jewelry product by Business Insider and has sold more than two million units to date.

Ivy monitors health day and night for women, filtering collected data through the app into a visual dashboard, presenting two types of results: a Readiness Score, monitored health data, and a Wellness Score, monitored lifestyle data. Readiness provides insights into how the body is responding to exercise, work, sleep, running errands, parenting, and more. Wellness traces daily habits such as activity, sleep, hydration, and mindfulness, as well as both active and resting heart rate, and how they are impacting body and mind. A third core category, Cycle logs menstrual cycle, mood, symptoms, and more so that women are always in the know when it comes to their cycle.

The smart bracelet provides 24/7 support and analytics for its users. Highly versatile and adaptable, Ivy is water-resistant, fits any outfit, and is designed to be worn at all times, with up to eight days of battery life. With major upgrades and advanced technology, the bracelet still manages to be 30 percent lighter than its predecessor, the Leaf.

The intelligent wristband seamlessly syncs to the Bellabeat app, which reads information from the Ivy device and translates it into useful data that can help women improve specific aspects of their daily routines. Users are able to see a detailed breakdown of their health and discover areas needing improvement in a newly developed mobile application.

With Ivy, women automatically receive a complementary Bellabeat Premium membership that works as a personal guide, based on expert support. The Premium Membership incorporates the woman's monthly cycle as an umbrella for its insights and recommendations -- closely tracking the period cycle to provide personalized holistic wellness content.

"Ivy is named for the evergreen plant that represents eternity, fidelity, and lasting friendship," explains Urska Srsen, Co-Founder & CCO. "Like its namesake, the smart jewelry piece consistently looks out for women in a way that they can trust and put their faith into. Ivy is the evolution and next step forward in our company vision of providing women with all of the smart, seamless tools that they need to know themselves better. Access to this knowledge is key in helping them slow down, take time for themselves and care for mind, body and spirit -- the true definition of success in our lightning-speed modern world."

Bellabeat Ivy retails for $250 on bellabeat.com and is available for delivery across the USA.

About Bellabeat
Bellabeat Inc. is a Silicon Valley company building tech-powered wellness products for women. The team believes in driving change in the space of women's wellness, based on research and proven science done on women's bodies and health. The Bellabeat team is behind the disruptive Leaf health tracking jewelry for women and the first smart water bottle powered by AI. Bellabeat is now revolutionizing the FemTech space, by taking natural cycles into account when creating its guided programs and Ivy Smart Bracelet, helping women to reach their health goals more effectively and enjoyably.

CONTACT: Heather Arnold, harnold@behrmanpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bellabeat-introduces-ivy-the-highly-anticipated-edgy-meets-elegant-smart-bracelet-for-women-301384166.html

SOURCE Bellabeat

