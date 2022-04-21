U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.00
    +36.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,293.00
    +214.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,168.00
    +163.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.80
    +19.10 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.16
    +0.97 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.90
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0923
    +0.0070 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    -1.43 (-6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3059
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0720
    +0.1450 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,923.55
    +445.79 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.35
    +9.38 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.35
    -4.87 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

BellaDati announced that they have signed the OEM Software Agreement with INFORMATION SERVICES INTERNATIONAL-DENTSU, LTD.

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BellaDati Japan CEO Kazuto Saito is pleased to announce that Belladati and INFORMATION SERVICES INTERNATIONAL-DENTSU, LTD.("ISID") has signed the OEM contract for BellaDati IoT and advanced analytics Framework. ISID uses Belladati advanced analytics framework as the core system to develop accounting and business management solutions Ci*X series. Belladati is the producer of BellaDati IoT and advanced analytics Framework. Belladati Japan CEO Kazuto Saito says: "BellaDati reinvents the way how quickly enterprises can build their IoT products or embed advanced analytics. BellaDati IoT Framework provides 80% of features out-of-the box and eliminates risk, time and cost associated with process to build new solutions. It's possible thanks to the pre-integrated suite of IoT Controller, Advanced Analytics, Data-warehouse, Machine Learning Studio, Video Analytics, IDE features, SDK and APIs. All that is available to be provided as PaaS (platform as a service) in the cloud or on-premises. All that works as out-of-the box solution or architects can design their own products or embed required modules into their products with minimal effort. We aspire to serve society with superior quality and offer best to our customers in terms of products, services and technology. We are proud that we could help ISID to launch their product for big and mid-size corporate customers in the record time."

Contact:
Belladati
Diane Hoger
+65 3163 9337
diane.hoger@belladati.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belladati-announced-that-they-have-signed-the-oem-software-agreement-with-information-services-international-dentsu-ltd-301529902.html

SOURCE BellaDati

Recommended Stories

  • Deloitte, partner fined and sanctioned over Mitie audit

    Deloitte and audit partner John Charlton have been fined and severely reprimmanded over a 2016 audit of Mitie, a British outsourcing company, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) auditing watchdog said on Thursday. Deloitte was fined 2 million pounds, reduced to 1.45 million and Charlton was fined 65,000 pounds, reduced to 40,056 pounds for admissions and mitigating factors. Both admitted to breaching requirements relating to their audit of Mitie's impairment testing of goodwill in the healthcare division, which led to a material uncorrected misstatement in the full-year 2016 results, the FRC said.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Wells Fargo Introduces Small Businesses to Alternative Options for Financing and Technical Assistance

    Small business owners can link with financing opportunities and technical assistance via Wells Fargo's new online Small Business Resource Navigator.

  • Madison Avenue Loves the Idea of a Netflix With Ads

    The advertising industry welcomed Netflix decision to explore offering a lower-priced ad-supported version of its service, a move that would give marketers a chance to reach younger viewers who have abandoned traditional television. The move was a stark reversal for an executive who just two years ago said he wanted Netflix to be a “safe respite where you can explore, get stimulated, have fun, enjoy, relax—and have none of the controversy around exploiting users with advertising.” The announcement came after Netflix posted its first quarterly subscriber loss in more than a decade and said it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in the spring quarter, sending the company’s stock plummeting.

  • Training for the Future: Canadian Businesses Benefit from New Driver Coaching Program

    Between the availability of public transit and ridesharing apps, Canada is seeing higher numbers of inexperienced drivers entering the workforce– bringing with them driver errors causing collisions, injuries, and damages. To combat this problem, the driver training professionals at Fleet Safety International have developed a new Driver Coaching Program for Canadian businesses based on the Mentally Active SAFER™ System of Defensive Driving. The program empowers employees to internally evaluate an

  • Everstage raises $13M Series A to make sales commissions more transparent

    For sales reps, commission plans are often complicated and lack transparency, leading to accounting errors and frustration. Everstage, a sales commission platform, solves that, letting sales reps see exactly how much they earned. It also has features to estimate how much commissions they can potentially make from their deals pipeline.

  • Pavilion Launches Elevate Roadshow, Brings Business Leadership Conferences to Executives Across the Nation

    The Elevate Roadshow will travel nationwide to help hundreds of high-growth executives level up their careers through breakout sessions, in-depth workshops, and curated networking

  • Wyze and Lockin launch the new Wyze Lock Bolt in North America

    On 19 April, Wyze Lock Bolt was officially launched on Wyze's website (wyze.com). The new product is built with Lockin and uses Lockin's advanced security technology. Wyze Lock Bolt is the third co-branding cooperation between the two companies. It will be available in the US and Canada first at the friendly prices of $79.98 USD and 104.98 CAD.

  • Small business owner says Angi kept charging him after he canceled subscription

    A small business owner in Indian Trail told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke he did not get an adequate number of leads despite paying Angi (formerly known as Angie’s List), a popular website used to find home improvement contractors. He canceled his subscription but says the company continued billing him.

  • Mutiny, which personalizes website copy and headlines using AI, raises $50M

    Advertising, particularly online advertising, isn't a surefire way to bolster business. A report from ecommerce analytics platform Glew drives the point home: In 2015, 75% of retailers that spent at least $5,000 on Facebook ads ended up losing money on those ads, with the average return on investment landing around -66.7%. A 2018 survey of marketers by Rakuten Marketing found that companies waste an estimated 26% of their budgets on inefficient ad channels and strategies.

  • Wishpond Announces its Winback Business is Accelerating since being Acquired by Wishpond

    Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" of the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Winback business is performing better than expected since being acquired by Wishpond at the end of 2021.The number of Winback's customer installations is increasing, and it is now integrated across Wishpond's departments and sales channels. Since the beginning of this year, Winback has increased the number of clients by o

  • Improving the Music Industry in the Metaverse by Adshares x Cyber Live Partnership

    In a new partnership, Adshares and Cyber Live will enhance user experience in the metaverse for interactive music concerts. The Adshares protocol will play a key role in the advertising and marketi...

  • SL Green Bets on Manhattan Offices in First Purchase Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- SL Green Realty Corp. agreed to buy a tower on Manhattan’s Park Avenue in its first office acquisition since 2018.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesThe real estate investment trus

  • Industry Moves: Zappos Hires Its First Chief Marketing Officer + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Tech’s Endless Growth Machine Sputters as Investors Lose Faith

    (Bloomberg) -- The belief in everlasting growth that is priced into technology companies’ lofty stock market valuations is increasingly looking more like a myth than reality.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands Wi

  • Nike Taps Former Twitter Executive as VP of Digital Design

    Davis previously served as the first chief designer officer at Twitter since June of 2019. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also served as the director of product design at Facebook and as a design director at Netflix.

  • McDonald’s Biggest Franchisee Plans to Debut ESG-Linked Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., the world’s largest operator of McDonald’s restaurants, is planning to sell bonds tied to its sustainability goals for the first time.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in a DecadeThe senior unsecured notes will be linked to r

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Inflation Is an Opportunity. How to Find Investments That Thrive Amid Rising Prices.

    Pro-inflation assets include energy, materials, industrials, financials, junk bonds and commodities, investment manager Richard Bernstein tells clients.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop