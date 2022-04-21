SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BellaDati Japan CEO Kazuto Saito is pleased to announce that Belladati and INFORMATION SERVICES INTERNATIONAL-DENTSU, LTD.("ISID") has signed the OEM contract for BellaDati IoT and advanced analytics Framework. ISID uses Belladati advanced analytics framework as the core system to develop accounting and business management solutions Ci*X series. Belladati is the producer of BellaDati IoT and advanced analytics Framework. Belladati Japan CEO Kazuto Saito says: "BellaDati reinvents the way how quickly enterprises can build their IoT products or embed advanced analytics. BellaDati IoT Framework provides 80% of features out-of-the box and eliminates risk, time and cost associated with process to build new solutions. It's possible thanks to the pre-integrated suite of IoT Controller, Advanced Analytics, Data-warehouse, Machine Learning Studio, Video Analytics, IDE features, SDK and APIs. All that is available to be provided as PaaS (platform as a service) in the cloud or on-premises. All that works as out-of-the box solution or architects can design their own products or embed required modules into their products with minimal effort. We aspire to serve society with superior quality and offer best to our customers in terms of products, services and technology. We are proud that we could help ISID to launch their product for big and mid-size corporate customers in the record time."

Contact:

Belladati

Diane Hoger

+65 3163 9337

diane.hoger@belladati.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belladati-announced-that-they-have-signed-the-oem-software-agreement-with-information-services-international-dentsu-ltd-301529902.html

SOURCE BellaDati