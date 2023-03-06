U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Bellerophon Therapeutics Announces $5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
WARREN, N.J., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it has entered into a subscription agreement with a life sciences-focused institutional investor to sell, in a registered direct offering, 718,474 shares of common stock at a price of $2.00 per share and 1,781,526 prefunded warrants at a price of $1.99 per pre-funded warrant for total gross proceeds of approximately $5 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on March 7, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of this $5 million offering to complete the Company’s REBUILD Phase 3 study and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The REBUILD study is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose escalation and verification clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of pulsed inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) in patients at risk for pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis on long-term oxygen therapy. With a total of 145 patients fully enrolled, the study is powered >90%, (p-value of 0.01) for the primary endpoint of a change in MVPA measured by actigraphy based on the results from Phase 2. The Company expects to report topline data in mid-2023.

The shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239473) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 26, 2020 and declared effective on July 2, 2020. A prospectus supplement related to the shares will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read the prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety, which provide more information about Bellerophon and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans, and prospects, including statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks and uncertainties relating to INOpulse®, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Contacts

LifeSci Advisors:

Brian Ritchie

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


