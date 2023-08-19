Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL): When Will It Breakeven?

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$18m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$23m, the AU$1.7b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bellevue Gold will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Bellevue Gold is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$57m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 61% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bellevue Gold's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

