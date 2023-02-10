U.S. markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,706.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,404.75
    -20.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.40
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    -0.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.90
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5220
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,851.81
    -755.82 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.33
    -19.45 (-3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,645.52
    +61.17 (+0.22%)
     

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "BLACU" beginning on February 10, 2023. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant and one right, with each right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon consummation of an initial business combination. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLAC," "BLACW" and "BLACR," respectively. The offering is expected to close on February 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While we will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in our identification and acquisition of a target company, we intend to focus our search on companies in the healthcare industry.

Chardan is acting as sole bookrunning manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 9, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, Suite 2130 New York, NY 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Tom Shin, Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary
Phone: +1 (206) 317-9114, Email: tom.shin@bellevuecm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bellevue-life-sciences-acquisition-corp-announces-pricing-of-60-million-initial-public-offering-301743796.html

SOURCE Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Responds to 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Warnings

    The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

    The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said. Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform. This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

  • When Will Tesla Stock Give Us a Dip to Buy? The Chart Holds Clues.

    Tesla stock has been roaring, doubling off the January low. Here are the support levels to watch now.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Lyft, Expedia, PayPal

    These are the stocks making moves in after-hours trade on Feb. 9, 2023.

  • AMD wins nearly a third of processor market, Arm's climb slows, analyst report

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc has captured nearly a third of the market for central processor units while British chip technology firm Arm Ltd's rise in the PC market slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to an analyst report. AMD has grabbed share away from Intel Corp, which still remains the largest player in the market for what are known as x86 processors, which work with popular operating systems like Microsoft Corp's Windows. In the fourth quarter, Intel had 68.7% market share for x86 processors versus AMD's 31.3%, which was up from 28.5% a year earlier, according to Mercury Research.

  • Coinbase CEO Warns of ‘Staking’ Crackdown. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.

  • ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry compares stock market to dotcom bubble in a cryptic tweet

    “This time is different,” Burry tweeted Tuesday, including a chart that showed the roughly 40% stock market drop—and multiple bear market rallies—that occurred during the dotcom bubble.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Gives Meme Stock Investors a Piece of Advice

    The legendary investor warns investors backing companies championed on social media that they may see their bets turn sour soon.

  • Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

    Energy Transfer's (ET) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from acquisitions, exports and fee-based contracts.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shakeout Deepens; Tesla Raises Model Y Price In China

    The market rally got a needed shakeout, but here's what you should do. Tesla slightly raised the base Model Y price in China. Cloudflare leapt on earnings after hours

  • Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Veru Inc. (VERU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -21.05% and 50.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Tumbles After Ingredient Maker Cuts Outlook

    Shares of International Flavors Fragrances are down 19% and leading the S 500 lower after the ingredient maker reported fourth-quarter results short of analysts' expectations and cut its profit forecast for 2023. After a poor December and start to this year, executives told investors they now expect 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $2.35 billion. That's down from the $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion they forecast in December. "We do see a growth in the bac

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • Sell your Bank of America shares now, says KBW

    David Konrad, a managing director of equity research at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, believes the bank's valuation to expected earnings is too high

  • Cloudflare Climbs As Earnings Top Views Amid Strong Revenue Outlook

    Cloudflare reported earnings and revenue that edged by Wall Street targets. The company's revenue outlook came in above expectations.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Ardelyx (ARDX) closed at $3.31, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day.