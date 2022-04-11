U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

Bellhop Matte Black Available in Exclusive Lumens-FLOS USA Collaboration

YDesign Group
·5 min read

A special edition, matte black take on the portable LED lamp by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby available only at Lumens.com and usa.flos.com

FLOS Bellhop Matte Black

Lumens.com is the exclusive retail partner
Lumens.com is the exclusive retail partner

FLOS Bellhop Matte Black

Lumens.com is the exclusive retail partner
Lumens.com is the exclusive retail partner

Walnut Creek CA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing: Bellhop Matte Black – continuing Flos' matte black series, the table lamp design by Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby is released in a new finish. The special edition is a sophisticated take on the portable LED lamp, a new iteration and totem of modernity. Bellhop Matte Black will launch April 5, 2022, exclusively on lumens.com and usa.flos.com through their collaboration under Design Holding. The color is a result of deep study into its recurring presence throughout the history of art, fashion, and design. The matte finish imbues a soft, tactile expression to this wireless lamp.

Bellhop’s beginnings

Bellhop was originally designed by Barber and Osgerby for the London Design Museum’s Parabola restaurant and members’ lounge in an exclusive blue colorway. Flos then made it available for design lovers to have in their own homes in a mixture of neutral and bold finishes including white, grey, brick red, cioko, dark brown, and later grey blue and yellow.

Flos next worked with Barber and Osgerby to bring Bellhop to the outdoors with a series of bollards, wall, and ceiling lights in natural tones. They also recently translated the table lamp idea into a taller Bellhop Floor, bringing in textured concrete for the base and brick red, green, cioko, and white colors for the stand.

Color has always been an important part of Flos’ design language, selected with purpose to form an emotive bond between each piece and those living with it. Now, the special edition matte black finish brings new personality and texture to the design.

History of the hue

In art and fashion, music and film, architecture and interior design, the color black translates creative ideas into instant emotions.

Black was one the first colors used in art. Prehistoric artists used to tinker with black charcoal and iron minerals to create a pigment utilized for rupestrian art. 1927 saw the birth of the black dress by the hand of one Coco Chanel. It has had a powerful effect when used in architecture. German-born modernist master Mies Van Der Rohe went for a total black look when he completed the Seagram Building in Chicago in 1958. Even the Rolling Stones sang “Paint it Black” in 1966.

Today, more and more interior designers choose obsidian tones: Kitchen covers and fronts in black metal; storage volumes, walk-in closets, sideboards, escritoires; they are all rendered in this dark shade, infusing spaces with sophistication and toned-down charm. In all mediums, color speaks louder than words, evoking immediate emotion. The list is endless, the common denominator unchanged: Black.

Specifications

Measuring 8.2” tall, Bellhop Matte Black is equally playful and practical. It offers a comfortable, anti-glare glow for up to 24-hours between charging. The designers chose to utilize edge-lighting technology, the innovative method of lighting a flat disc with a ring of LEDs around its edges, to ensure an evenly lit surface. The portable table lamp re-charges via USB-C, charging in 3 hours and has a carefully hidden status indicator under the base. At the push of a button, the user has four different dimming options between 10%-100%.

About FLOS

Founded in Merano, Italy in 1962, Flos is recognised as a leading international-level manufacturer of top-end designer lights and innovative lighting systems for residential, hospitality, and commercial projects. The company boasts an extensive catalogue of iconic lamps created by legendary names in the history of design such as Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, Tobia Scarpa, Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio, Piero Lissoni, Marcel Wanders, Konstantin Grcic, Jasper Morrison, Patricia Urquiola, Ron Gilad, Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Michael Anastassiades, Vincent Van Duysen, Nendo, Formafantasma, and many others.

In sixty years, Flos has grown significantly, showing a constant commitment to research and innovation in lighting, teamed with a remarkable capacity for identifying new creative talent.

In November 2014, acquisition by private Italian equity firm Investindustrial of a stake in Flos marked the start of further industrial development and expansion on a global level. In 2015, Flos purchased Ares, a renowned Italian manufacturer of outdoor architectural lighting. The Outdoor division thus became the fourth production unit at Flos, alongside its historic Decorative, Architectural and Bespoke product lines. In the same year Flos also acquired NYC-based Lukas Lighting, a company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of sophisticated custom lighting products. This move gave a strong boost to the Flos growth in the North American contract market.

In November 2018 Flos became part of The Design Holding, a collaborative project from investment company Investindustrial and The Carlyle Group, the largest global group in the top-end interior design sector. In June 2019, Roberta Silva was appointed CEO of Flos, with a view to managerial development of the holding.

Today, Flos offers a universe of fully integrated solutions. It exports to more than 90 countries worldwide and has single-brand stores in Rome, Milan, Paris, New York and Stockholm, in addition to two the e-commerce platforms shop.flos.com and usa.flos.com. Its creations have received countless international awards and many of them now feature in the permanent collections of major art and design museums around the world.

Welcome to Lumens | Enlightened by Design

Lumens Light + Living was founded in 2004 with one goal in mind: to be the best place to shop for lighting, fans, furniture and accessories for people who love modern design. In 2021 Lumens joined the Design Holding portfolio of design companies alongside FLOS, Louis Poulsen and other internationally renowned brands. We offer a vast assortment of products from iconic brands like Artemide, Kartell and Herman Miller and global brands such as SONNEMAN A Way Of Light, Visual Comfort, Tech Lighting and WAC, as well as including hundreds of exclusive designs. Lumens offers a best-in-class customer experience with a service team composed of American Lighting Association-certified lighting and design enthusiasts serving residential, trade professional and commercial customers.

Attachments

CONTACT: Ann Petersen Lumens.com press@lumens.com


