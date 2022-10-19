U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,704.53
    -15.45 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,490.43
    -33.37 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,721.94
    -50.47 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.33
    -23.62 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    +0.93 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.10
    -17.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.27 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    -0.0083 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0880
    +0.0900 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1244
    -0.0078 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7360
    +0.5490 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,161.27
    -400.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.81
    -2.88 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.53
    -16.21 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

BelliWelli Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion and Debuts New Community-Sourced Packaging

·4 min read

Cult-Favorite Functional Wellness Brand Builds on Distribution Momentum with Sprouts Farmers Market Launch and Aims to Engage Retail Consumers with Hot Pink Marketing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BelliWelli, a wellness brand celebrated for its delicious taste and digestive health properties, announced today its latest retail expansion into all Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States. Sprouts is the first national brick-and-mortar retailer to carry BelliWelli, joining other regional stores like Harmons Neighborhood Grocer, Earth Fare, Gelson's, Central Market, and Mother's Market & Kitchen as well as online in Amazon and Thrive Market. The retailer will carry BelliWelli's Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Shortcake, Cinnamon Swirl, and Birthday Cake flavored certified low-FODMAP bars.

BelliWelli
BelliWelli

The entrance into retail marks a major step toward BelliWelli's goal of being an accessible snack option to all those who struggle with digestive health, an issue that affects over 70% of adults in the U.S. This expansion will allow for growth into untapped markets with the goal of reaching new customers while also furthering BelliWelli's omnichannel presence. It will present an opportunity to meet customers where they shop and provide a fully integrated shopping experience.

In addition to expanding distribution, BelliWelli is debuting its new packaging –hot pink– marking the first time a CPG brand fully owns that color on retail shelves. Community has always been a big part of the brand's DNA, as it utilized Facebook groups to start and scale the business and social media crowdsourcing to determine ingredients and new flavors. Deciding on the packaging was no different, BelliWelli polled customers via email, Instagram, and TikTok to gather hundreds of responses on box and wrapping options to coincide with its launch into Sprouts. It will be used across all channels including BelliWelli's site and online marketplaces.

"Expanding into a nationwide retailer like Sprouts will allow us to target a new audience and introduce BelliWelli to consumers who are searching for new belly besties or looking to improve overall gut health," says Katie Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of BelliWelli. "Engaging and listening to our customers is what makes our brand so successful. We've built a powerful community at BelliWelli and are thrilled to partner with a prestigious retailer who shares our vision of offering natural and healthier alternatives that are beneficial and delicious."

"We're excited to launch BelliWelli at our stores nationwide! The brand has built a loyal fan base and successful business online and we are thrilled to offer their delicious bars," says Kim Coffin, Chief Forager of Sprouts. "Our consumers are health enthusiasts and innovation seekers so BelliWelli is a natural fit for our product portfolio. We look forward to working with the brand and helping it grow."

BelliWelli has established itself as a leader in the $280B functional food industry with its innovative products that were made by and for those with gut issues. Since launching in 2021, BelliWelli has experienced unprecedented growth making three figures in its first year. Its bars are the first gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and certified low-FODMAP treats on the market that don't contain sugar alcohols, and are packed with a daily dose of probiotics and fiber. The brand has also coined the term "Hot Girls Have IBS", launching a nationwide billboard campaign in Los Angeles, New York City, and Portland which has gone viral on TikTok and led to a 40 percent increase in sales. To find a store location near you or learn more about the brand, visit belliwelli.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @belliwellisnacks.

ABOUT BELLIWELLI

BelliWelli is a wellness brand on a mission to destigmatize digestive health and fill a gap in the $280B functional food market. Katie Wilson, an IBS sufferer, founded the company after years of wading through labels and consulting doctors to find a product that didn't trigger her symptoms. With BelliWelli, she not only introduced the first gluten-free, probiotic-packed, low-FODMAP, vegan snack bars but formed a community for those struggling. BelliWelli has also coined the phrase "Hot Girls Have IBS" as a way to spread awareness around the extremely common issue while also adding humor to normalize the conversation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belliwelli-announces-nationwide-retail-expansion-and-debuts-new-community-sourced-packaging-301653634.html

SOURCE BelliWelli

Recommended Stories

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaWithin mi

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Oil bounces as U.S. supplies show decline, while Biden administration plans another SPR release

    Oil futures bounce Wednesday, finding support as industry data shows a fall in U.S. crude supplies and traders debate the impact of another SPR release.

  • Lockheed Blasts Off After Earnings, But What About the Charts?

    Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp surged 8.69% Tuesday on the heels of a Q3 earnings beat and an aggressive share buyback plan. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned upwards in October telling us of a shift to more aggressive buying by traders. The weekly OBV line is starting a turnaround to the upside.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Plug Power, Olin JV to build 15 ton-per-day hydrogen plant in Louisiana

    Hydrogen and fuel cell systems company Plug Power Inc. and chlor alkali producer Olin Corp. announced Wednesday a joint venture, Hidrogenii, that will kick off with the building of a 15 ton-per-day hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. The company's said construction will create 160 jobs in 2022 and 215 jobs in 2023, and when completed, the plant is then expected to create more than 25 full-time jobs. The companies said the plant will benefit from state and local tax subsidies. "By partnerin

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...

    While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Another example: Equity and bond-trading activity isn't a big deal to Wells, as the bulk of its exposure to the stock market is its wealth management business that generates reliable recurring revenue even if the market is tanking.

  • 'Great business': Paramount CEO doubles down on business model despite ad slowdown

    Paramount CEO Bob Bakish is all in on advertising — despite overall Wall Street skepticism.

  • Kroger Needs Albertsons to Take on Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Costco

    The National Grocers Association has come out against the deal (because they seem unaware of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco).

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes posts quarterly loss on charges

    (Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year ago, hit by $230 million in restructuring and impairment charges relating to the oilfield services provider's latest reorganization. The company during the recent quarter said it would simplify its organizational structure into two business units from four, one focused on oilfield equipment and services and another dedicated to industrial energy and technology, which includes its Turbomachinery and Process Solutions (TPS) business. "The macro outlook has grown increasingly uncertain as the global economy is dealing with strong inflationary pressures, a rising interest rate environment, and sizeable fluctuations in global currencies" said Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of Baker Hughes, in a press release on Wednesday.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.