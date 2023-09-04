BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BellRing Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = US$272m ÷ (US$722m - US$168m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, BellRing Brands has an ROCE of 49%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured BellRing Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BellRing Brands.

How Are Returns Trending?

BellRing Brands' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 107% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On BellRing Brands' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that BellRing Brands has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 111% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with BellRing Brands and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

