BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shareholders have earned a 22% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR), which is up 82%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 32% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 41%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for BellRing Brands

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, BellRing Brands achieved compound earnings per share growth of 63% per year. The average annual share price increase of 22% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how BellRing Brands has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling BellRing Brands stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, BellRing Brands' total shareholder return last year was 41%. That's better than the annualized TSR of 22% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BellRing Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for BellRing Brands (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course BellRing Brands may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here