Bellriver Homes At Zero Risk of Failure - Dun & Bradstreet Risk Analysis Report

Bellriver Homes, a major Australian home builder with construction projects all over NSW, has announced that an independent credit risk analysis by Dun & Bradstreet found the company to be at almost zero risk of failure.

Dun & Bradstreet is an American business intelligence company that provides data, analytics, and insights for companies all over the world. Founded in 1841, the company has an almost two-century-long history of reliability and trustworthiness. Its analytical expertise can be attributed to the Data Cloud, Dun & Bradstreet’s proprietary database comprising more than 500 million records. To create a business’s risk profile, the company evaluates its sustainability and payment behavior by assessing the risk of failure and the risk of slow-to-severely-delinquent payments through scores, ratings, and indices.

The spokesperson for Bellriver Homes, Clayton Gage commented on the findings of the D&B Risk Assessment Report by saying, “At Bellriver Homes, we are proud of our financial health. So much so that we commissioned an independent report by Dun & Bradstreet following which the firm’s credit risk analysis placed Bellriver at almost zero risk of failure. Given how comprehensive and rigorous the firm’s methods are, it proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that buying property from Bellriver Homes is one of the safest investments that you can make for your family and your future. Just like the thousands of Australian homeowners who we have housed over the last 30 years, you can trust us with your home, always. If you want an in-depth look at Dun & Bradstreet’s risk analysis methodology, we can offer you a copy of the report upon request."

The risk analysis report from Dun & Bradstreet is one of Bellriver Homes’ 7 pillars of financial stability and responsible leadership. The 7 pillars are a collection of business approaches, operating philosophies, and advantages that have made Bellriver Homes one of the most reputed builders in NSW and the rest of the country. The first pillar is the company’s longevity and its history of operating under solid leadership and sound accounting principles since it got its start in 1993. Next, the results of the Dun & Bradstreet risk analysis report are a testament to the company’s financial health. Third, the company believes in collaboration and building strong relationships with its suppliers which allow it to deliver its projects on time, on budget, and to the highest standards of sustainability.

The fourth pillar that helped the NSW builder achieve its current status is its site start allocation schemes which limit the number of jobs it works on at a time. This ensures that its capacity limits are never exceeded. Fifth, Bellriver Homes chooses to work only in select NSW areas guaranteeing consistent margins and continuity of work. Next, the company employs an open-book management policy that encourages transparency within its ranks and encourages employees at all levels to pitch in regarding its future. Finally, Bellriver Homes prides itself on being a property developer that does not compete on price and chooses to offer the best value-for-money propositions.

When asked to sum up Bellriver Homes’ business ethos, Marketing Director Elizabeth Brunton-Holt quotes the company’s promise to its customers. She says, “Our customer bond guides our actions and is the essence of the connection between us. We guarantee our tender is the best in the industry.”

The customer bond that Elizabeth talks about is readily noticeable in the hundreds of reviews Bellriver Homes has received over the years. The company has just shy of 100 5-star reviews on ProductReview.com.au and an impressive overall rating of 4.3 out of 5.0. It has near-perfect scores in individual feedback categories such as customer service, site admin, structural integrity, plumbing & waterproofing, electrical & lighting, flooring, and transparency.

https://vimeo.com/733449321

Readers looking for property in NSW can contact Bellriver Homes for inquiries at (1800) 200-888 from Monday to Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM. It also offers a 10-point holistic home selection and buying guide as a free download on its website.

