Belluscura plc's (LON:BELL) Path To Profitability

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Belluscura plc develops and commercialize oxygen related medical device products. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$5.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.3m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Belluscura's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Belluscura is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$3.0m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 84% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Belluscura's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

