Belmont Heights Apartments in Pueblo sold to new owner; gradual upgrades to come

Belmont Heights Apartments, a 36-unit apartment complex in Pueblo’s Belmont neighborhood, has sold to Denver based Anchor Belmont LLC for $3.6 million.

Located in the 1200 to 1400 blocks of East 21st Street, Belmont Heights Apartments were constructed in 1986, according to the Pueblo County Assessor’s website. The five-building complex features select units with extra half-bathrooms and fireplaces and include 20 townhome-style units with outdoor courtyards.

According to a press release, the Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Investment Services team in Colorado Springs represented both the buyer and the Pueblo-based seller, Belmont Heights Apartments LLC, in the transaction.

“Belmont Heights Apartments is a good quality multifamily investment opportunity consisting of an attractive unit mix of 16 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, and four three-bedroom units,” said Pat Knowlton, Cushman & Wakefield executive director. “The buyer plans to continue to improve the property and hold on to it long-term.”

Marti Page of Achor Investments said there are no ambitious plans for upgrades but as tenants move out, interior upgrades will be made to the apartments.

"We will do what we can to make them 'green' and improve them as we reasonably can with upgrades like low-flow toilets, shower heads and faucets," Page said.

She said rents could go up as expenses and inflation affect the economy.

"Rent increases will be modest and gradual and give renters time to adjust to new rents. I try to be as reasonable and accommodating as I can," she said.

According to the Anchor Investments website, the private real estate investment company specializes in the acquisition and redevelopment of apartment communities in Colorado. Anchor Investments focuses on enhancing workforce housing.

"I purchased the Shores at Lakeview last year and I find the Pueblo market a compelling place to invest. When I saw this apartment complex for sale I jumped on it," Page said.

“The Pueblo region maintains a resilient multifamily" market, said Lee Wagner, director for Cushman & Wakefield. "Investors and developers have shown interest in the (Pueblo) market over the last few years."

The Belmont Heights sale is Pueblo's fourth large apartment complex to sell in less than two years.

The Shores at Lakeview, 1300 Lakeview Ave., sold for $16 million in January 2022.

Belmont Square Apartments, 2020 Jerry Murphy Road, sold for $15.25 million in September 2022.

The Royal Plaza Apartments, 85 Scotland Road, sold for $8 million in April.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

