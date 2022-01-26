U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Beloved Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch Concept Launches Franchise Opportunity

·4 min read

Turning Point Restaurants Offers Prospective Franchisees Unique Investment Opportunity; Ability to Find Perfect Work-Life Balance

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 23 years of successful growth, Turning Point Restaurants (Turning Point), the award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, announced today the launch of its franchise opportunity. Turning Point has reimagined the daytime dining experience by offering unique, creatively designed, seasonal options in a warm and inviting setting. The brand completed a successful capital raise in 2019 with its now partner, NewSpring Capital, a private equity firm which represents other successful franchise-focused brands including Duck Donuts and Blo Blow Dry Bar.

Turning Point Restaurants
Turning Point Restaurants

In 1998, Founder and CEO Kirk Ruoff purchased a small lunch and dinner restaurant in Little Silver, New Jersey and turned it into the admired brand it is today. Having started with just one location, Turning Point now has 21 units across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, with additional corporate-owned stores under development. Alongside today's announcement, Turning Point has plans to expand into Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida. With demand for entrepreneurship opportunities at an all-time high, the Turning Point team wants to be selective with choosing experienced restaurant operators to maintain the quality and reputation they have built over the years. To this day, Turning Point has never permanently closed a location, and they aim to continue this trend.

"With over two decades of experience perfecting our craft and building a concept that we are really proud of, the timing of launching our franchise opportunity is truly ideal," said Ruoff. "Turning Point has been a labor of love for the last 23 years, so when we knew we wanted to launch our franchise opportunity, we were patient, made sure our business model was sustainable, and waited until the right moment to ensure that our franchisees work with an experienced leadership team."

Having spent the majority of his professional career in the restaurant industry, Ruoff brought the experience and training he received working under National Restaurant Association past President Michael Hurst and created a concept now known for its high-quality, fresh daytime meals served in a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. Turning Point's spacious interiors are decorated with natural wood floors, bright traditional colors, and fireplaces. Its menu offers elevated daytime meal options that change with the seasons. Popular items include lobster avocado toast, bacon lollipops, and seven different origins of French press coffee.

"The events of the past two years have not only opened up an opportunity for us to grow, but also allow us to provide prospective franchisees with a better quality of life," said Ruoff. "The pandemic created a sense of urgency for existing restaurant operators and entrepreneurs to evaluate their priorities in life and we know our franchise opportunity will give them exactly what they are looking for – business success and the perfect work-life balance."

Turning Point locations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., which provides an enhanced quality of life for franchisees and their families. These attributes also carry over to the staff. The Turning Point finds hiring and retaining team members significantly easier than quick service, fast casual or evening restaurant concepts. The brand is looking to attract experienced and sophisticated restaurant operators with deep community ties and a track record of building successful teams. These people will be highly involved in their Turning Point business and have a strong understanding of what is required to operate a successful restaurant.

The initial investment to become a Turning Point franchisee ranges from $695,000 - $1,195,000, which includes an initial franchise fee of $45,000. Turning Point will provide its franchisees with everything from site selection assistance to construction and design management, on-site visits and coaching, extensive training programs, and cutting-edge technology to help them thrive.

"Becoming a franchisee with us means joining a team of individuals who are passionate about exceptional hospitality and operating successful restaurants with attractive unit-level economics in the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry," said Graham Buckley, VP of Franchise Development for Turning Point. "Our franchisees can say goodbye to working 80-hour weeks and say hello to spending more time with their loved ones and controlling their financial destiny."

ABOUT TURNING POINT
Founded in 1998 in Little Silver, NJ, Turning Point currently has 21 locations throughout the American Northeast including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Turning Point reimagines the breakfast, brunch, and lunch experience by offering unique, creatively designed, seasonal options in an environment that feels like home. The award-winning brand has accumulated multiple awards over the years including being named the Best Breakfast – Lunch for over 10 consecutive years by New Jersey Monthly Magazine, Reader's Choice Best Breakfast by Philly Magazine, and Gold Plate Award Winner by the New Jersey Restaurant Hospitality Association. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.theturningpointfranchise.com or by emailing Franchising@tpbbl.com.

Media Contact: Mitch Simon, msimon@fishmanpr.com, Fishman Public Relations, (716) 982-2575

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beloved-breakfast-brunch-and-lunch-concept-launches-franchise-opportunity-301468628.html

SOURCE Turning Point Restaurants

