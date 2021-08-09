Beloved Lalaloopsy™ Dolls Return To Stores Worldwide

MGA Listens to Thousands of Moms who Signed a Petition to Return the Lalaloopsy Dolls to Store Shelves

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGAE), one of the largest privately owned global toy companies founded in 1979, today announced the relaunch of Lalaloopsy™ - one of the company's billion-dollar franchises. The release is in honor of the brand's 10-year anniversary and will reintroduce 25 Lalaloopsy™ dolls with a focus on DIY crafting and traditional doll play. This new collection includes both treasured nostalgic dolls and soon to be new fan favorite editions. Thousands of moms signed a petition to bring back their favorite dolls. Lalaloopsy™ listened to their fans and made a dream turn into reality.

Lalaloopsy™ offers a whimsical world of characters with unique personalities drawn from the fabric used to sew them, inspiring kids to develop their own creativity. Each doll has a unique sewn on date with a pet and is packaged with a reusable playset that reflects each doll's personality. The minimal waste packaging provides an interactive playset that the child can use to create Lalaloopsy™ Land. Lalaloopsy™ will be available for a new generation of children to enjoy creative wholesome play starting August 7th, 2021, sold at Target, Walmart and Amazon and retailers globally.

"We're so excited to share Lalaloopsy with a whole new generation of children who will love to play with her," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment Inc. "It's obvious our fans miss Lalaloopsy with the amazing petition from moms. Young children love the cute characters, magical stories and traditional creative play and we love to make our fans happy with the return of Lalaloopsy."

Lalaloopsy™ is bridging generations with classic toy play and modern technology, while encouraging children to bring crafting into playtime. Streaming digital offerings include YouTube content featuring the new series Lalaloopsy: Let's Create , the Netflix Original Series We're Lalaloopsy , and movies on Prime Video, cable and connected TVs. Families can also find activities on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

Perfect for birthday and holiday gifts, the relaunch will include; Lalaloopsy™ Dolls (including Storm E. Sky™ from the Netflix original series), Lalaloopsy™ Silly Hair™ Dolls, Lalaloopsy Littles™ Dolls and Lalaloopsy™ Sew Royal Princess Party™, ranging from $15.99 - $49.99.

For more information about Lalaloopsy™, please visit https://lalaloopsy.mgae.com/

ABOUT MGA ENTERTAINMENT

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Secret Crush™ , Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch , Rainbow High™ , Poopsie Slime Surprise!™ , Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami , Rescue Tales™ , VIRO Rides™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation® . Visit us at www.mgae.com .

