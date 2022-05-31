U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

Belships ASA: CFO resignation and appointment of new CFO

Belships ASA
·1 min read
Belships ASA
Belships ASA

Osvald Fossholm has decided to retire from the company. Osvald Fossholm joined Belships in 1990, and has served as CFO since 2008. The board of directors would like to sincerely thank Fossholm for his long tenure, strong commitment and efforts for the Company for more than 30 years. Mr. Fossholm will remain available for the company during a transition period.

Following this resignation, the company has appointed Yngve Aslaksen Gram as CFO. Gram is currently VP Finance of Belships ASA and will assume his new position on 1st July 2022.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


