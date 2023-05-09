U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.70 per share

Belships ASA
Belships ASA
Belships ASA

At a board meeting on 8 May 2023, the board of directors of Belships ASA resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.70 per share, in total NOK 177 195 666, based on the Company's net profit for the 2022 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 6 May 2022.

An announcement of key information will be published separately.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email LCS@belships.no


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.