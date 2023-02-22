U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.75 per share

Belships ASA
·1 min read
Belships ASA
Belships ASA

Oslo, 22 February 2023

At a board meeting on 21 February 2023, the board of directors of Belships ASA resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.75 per share, in total NOK 189 852 500, based on the Company's net profit for the 2021 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 6 May 2022.

An announcement of key information will be published separately.


For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email LCS@belships.no.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


