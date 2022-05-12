Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA
Oslo, 12 May 2022
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:
Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 13 May 2022
Ex-date: 16 May 2022
Record date: 18 May 2022
Payment date: 31 May 2022
Date of board resolution: 11 May 2022
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.