Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA

Oslo, 12 May 2022


Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:

Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 13 May 2022

Ex-date: 16 May 2022

Record date: 18 May 2022

Payment date: 31 May 2022

Date of board resolution: 11 May 2022



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


