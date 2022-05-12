Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA

Belships ASA

Oslo, 12 May 2022





Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:



Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share



Declared currency: NOK



Last day including right: 13 May 2022



Ex-date: 16 May 2022



Record date: 18 May 2022



Payment date: 31 May 2022



Date of board resolution: 11 May 2022





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



