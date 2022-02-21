Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA
Oslo, 21 February 2022
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:
Dividend amount: NOK 0.90 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 22 February 2022
Ex-date: 23 February 2022
Record date: 24 February 2022
Payment date: 10 March 2022
Date of board resolution: 20 February 2022
For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email LCS@belships.no.
This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 21 February 2022 at 07:11 CET.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.