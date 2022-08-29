Belships ASA : Mandatory notification of trade

Belships ASA

Oslo, 29 August 2022

Kryptogram AS, which is closely associated with Yngve Aslaksen Gram, CFO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 50 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 14.85 per share. After the acquisition Gram holds 250 000 shares by his own, 50 000 shares through Kryptogram AS and 100 000 options in Belships ASA.

See further details in the attached form.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment



