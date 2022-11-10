U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Belships ASA
Belships ASA
Belships ASA

Oslo, 10 November 2022

AS Torinitamar, which is closely associated with Lars Christian Skarsgård, CEO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 25 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 14.38 per share. After the acquisition Skarsgård holds 19 900 shares by his own, 775 000 shares through AS Torinitamar and 5 000 000 options in Belships ASA.

See further details in the attached form.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment


