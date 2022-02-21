Belships ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Belships ASA

Krino Invest AS, which is closely associated with Osvald Fossholm, CFO in Belships ASA, has today acquired 20,000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 17.40 per share. After the acquisition Fossholm holds 55,000 shares through Krino Invest AS and 49,300 options in Belships ASA.



Please see the attached document for further details of the transaction.







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Attachment



