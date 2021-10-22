Belships ASA: Period charter contracts

Belships has entered into agreement for period time charter contracts for two of our vessels for a period of about 23-25 months at a gross rate of USD 25 500 per day per vessel. The contracts are expected to commence from the beginning of November 2021.

Belships has a uniform and modern fleet of bulk carriers well positioned to capitalise on a strong dry bulk market. Following completion of all announced transactions, the Belships fleet will count 30 Supramax/Ultramax bulk carriers, with an average age of 4 years and average cash breakeven of about USD 10 500. Our strategy is to develop Belships as an owner and operator of geared bulk carriers, through quality of operations and pursue accretive growth opportunities for the purpose of maximising shareholder value. Based on current market expectations, we expect to generate significant free cash flow and aim to pay quarterly dividends as announced with our dividend policy.

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail LCS@belships.no

