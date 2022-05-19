U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Beltone Awarded "Best in Hearing Care" on Newsweek's America's Best Retailers 2022 List

·3 min read

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, has been awarded "Best in Hearing Care" on Newsweek's list of America's Best Retailers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 17, 2022, and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Beltone Awarded "Best in Hearing Care" on Newsweek's America's Best Retailers 2022 List

"Beltone is honored to be recognized as 'Best in Hearing Care' as we strive every day to provide the highest standard of care to our patients in need of hearing assistance," said Beltone President, Mike Halloran. "We are proud that our innovative hearing aids, services, and expert care from our hearing care practitioners and patient care coordinators are able to improve the quality of life for consumers nationwide."

Having remained the most trusted hearing care provider for 82 years, Beltone is committed to providing more than just hearing aids, but also a partner for our patients every step of the way. Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies.

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking and America's Best Retailers 2022 were identified based on the results of an independent survey of more than 10,000 U.S. customers who have shopped at the retail stores in-person in the past three years. In total, over 150,000 evaluations were collected. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation and five evaluation criteria: Products, Customer Service, Atmosphere, Accessibility, and Shop Layout.

With over 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the team at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of service wherever you go. For those looking to join the "Best in Hearing Care" retailer in America, you can learn more about the amazing support and services Beltone provides their independent network by visiting ownabeltone.com.

About Beltone
Beltone is the nation's leading hearing care retailer and has remained the most trusted hearing care provider for over 80 years. With over 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies and extensive training and continuing education for our hearing care professionals to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beltone-awarded-best-in-hearing-care-on-newsweeks-americas-best-retailers-2022-list-301550753.html

SOURCE Beltone

