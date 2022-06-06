U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Beltone Celebrates Being Independent Together at 2022 National Meeting

·4 min read

Beltone reunited with its nationwide network for a multi-day event filled with education, collaboration and celebration

GLENVIEW, Ill. , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, winner of Newsweek's "Best in Hearing Care Retailers", reunited its nationwide network of independent owners and hearing care practitioners at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando for its 2022 National Meeting held May 19-21. The theme of this year's three-day event was centered around being "Independent Together" to celebrate the collaboration and achievements of Beltone's independent network of businesses.

Our network is 'Independent Together' with the backing of Beltone corporate & owners who understand & support each other

The meeting kicked off with the annual Beltone golf tournament and was followed by inspiring opening remarks from Beltone leadership, including President, Mike Halloran, and VP of Sales, Kevin Conners, as they welcomed back the Beltone family after a three-year hiatus. CEO of GN Hearing, (Beltone's parent company) Gitte P. Aabo, and GN Hearing President of North America, Scott Davis, also stopped by for a fireside-style chat about the changes coming to the industry and how GN will approach them.

Day two was filled with education, inspiration, collaborative breakout sessions and a Partner Pavilion full of exhibitors demonstrating their innovative hearing care products and service offerings. During the general session, Beltone's VP of Marketing, Dan McCoy, provided an interactive talk on the importance of the customer experience and new marketing tools that generate leads for Beltone offices nationwide. He was followed by members of the International Hearing Society (IHS), including several Beltone owners, who shared the advantages of being part of IHS. Attendees were then treated to keynote speaker Bonnie Blair, a retired American Olympic Gold Medalist Speed Skater, who delivered an encouraging speech with important takeaways about what success means.

Owners and HCPs were recognized that evening at the Awards Celebration. The Beltone President's Cup, the highest honor bestowed, was presented to 2019's President's Cup recipient David Kimbel, from Bowling Green, KY; 2020's President Cup recipient Dr. Lesley Kirby, from Florence, SC; and 2021's President Cup recipient Brian Snowden, from Charlotte, NC. The President's Cup award recognizes individuals who consistently provide a high standard of patient care within the communities they serve. Beltone service awards were also given out to individuals who have been part of the Beltone network for 25 years or more, including Adolfo Villarreal for 25 years, Joyce Fried for 35 years, Marsha Mattingly for 45 years, and Craig Culver for 50 years of commitment to Beltone and the hearing impaired.

"It was so wonderful to be back together as the Beltone family after so many years apart," said Halloran. "When you join Beltone, you no longer do business alone. Our network is 'Independent Together,' with the backing of Beltone corporate and a network of owners that understand and support each other."

The final day featured a discussion with Beltone's VP of Operations, Ron Gleitman, who highlighted the tools Beltone provides to its network to help them be more successful in both patient care and business. Halloran and Director of Dispenser Relations, Roberta Miller, who has been with Beltone for 59 years, helped close out the event, leaving attendees with invaluable takeaways to bring back to their practices to continue to provide the best hearing care to their patients while helping their business succeed. Check out a video recap here.

Those looking to make a difference in people's lives and who are interested in joining Beltone's collaborative, supportive and amazing network of independent owners and HCPs can visit www.beltone.com/careers to learn more about current opportunities available, including owning a Beltone practice.

About Beltone
Beltone is the nation's leading hearing care retailer and has remained the most trusted hearing care provider for over 80 years. With over 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies and extensive training and continuing education for our hearing care professionals to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

Several of the Beltone independent owners, hearing care practitioners, guests and vendors in attendance at the Beltone &quot;Independent Together&quot; 2022 National Meeting awards ceremony.
Beltone independent owner, David Kimbel, of Bowling Green, KY, receives the prestigious 2019 Beltone President's Cup award.
Beltone Director of Dispenser Relations, Roberta Miller, and Beltone President, Mike Halloran, welcome attendees to the Beltone &quot;Independent Together&quot; 2022 National Meeting.
L-R: Beltone VP of Marketing, Dan McCoy, was joined on stage by CEO of GN Hearing, Gitte P. Aabo, and GN Hearing President of North America, Scott Davis, for a fireside-style chat at the Beltone &quot;Independent Together&quot; 2022 National Meeting about the changes coming to the industry and how GN, Beltone’s parent company, will approach them.
Beltone VP of Marketing, Dan McCoy, shares news with attendees that Beltone was awarded &quot;Best in Hearing Care Retailers&quot; from Newsweek at the Beltone &quot;Independent Together&quot; 2022 National Meeting.
Beltone independent owner, Dr. Lesley Kirby, of Florence, SC, receives the prestigious 2020 Beltone President's Cup award.
Beltone independent owner, Brian Snowden, of Charlotte, NC, receives the prestigious 2021 Beltone President's Cup award.
L-R (Top to bottom): Beltone President’s Cup Club recent &amp; previous winners Dr. Lesley Kirby, David Kimbel, Brad McMillin, Bari Grohler, Phyllis Bray, Marsha Mattingly, Club Treasurer, Roberta Miller, Beltone President, Mike Halloran, Dan Fletcher, Michael Andreozzi, Vaughn Bray, Dean Kent, Eddie Ledford, Jr., &amp; Brian Snowden. The President’s Cup, the highest honor bestowed, recognizes individuals who consistently provide a high standard of patient care within the communities they serve.
Beltone President, Mike Halloran, at the Beltone &quot;Independent Together&quot; 2022 National Meeting.
Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beltone-celebrates-being-independent-together-at-2022-national-meeting-301562089.html

SOURCE Beltone

