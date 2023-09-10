Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Belvoir Group's shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.09 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Belvoir Group has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of £2.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Belvoir Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Belvoir Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 49% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 41% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Belvoir Group's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Belvoir Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Belvoir Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Belvoir Group worth buying for its dividend? Belvoir Group has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Belvoir Group is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Belvoir Group you should be aware of.

