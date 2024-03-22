Bemidji State University to receive $750,000 for workforce development

Mar. 22—ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz

recently announced grant recipients sharing in nearly $20 million to grow Minnesota's Drive for Five Workforce initiative — a new effort to prepare more Minnesotans for high-demand jobs in five occupational categories: technology, the trades, caring professions, manufacturing and education.

Among the recipients is

Bemidji State University,

which houses the Minnesota State Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence, receiving $750,000.

"We're partnering with organizations across the state to expand job training programs and grow the workforce for the future," Walz said in a release. "By investing in career training, we're helping businesses find the skilled workers they need while helping Minnesotans find fulfilling careers and earn family-sustaining wages. This is good for our workers, our businesses and our economy."

According to the release, grant recipients will train and place an estimated 1,200 Minnesotans over the next 15 months in high-demand jobs, benefiting an estimated 3,000 Minnesota businesses.

The industries selected to be part of Drive for Five are projected to be high-growth in the years ahead and provide family-sustaining wages for workers, defined as having a median hourly wage at or above $19.46.

"We're excited to announce this great slate of Drive for Five grantees," DEED Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Development Marc Majors said in the release. "I'm looking forward to the work we'll do together over the coming years."