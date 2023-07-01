Ben Dingle Bought 39% More Shares In Nuchev

Nuchev Limited (ASX:NUC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder & Executive Director, Ben Dingle, recently bought a whopping AU$1.8m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.20. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 39%.

Nuchev Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Ben Dingle is the biggest insider purchase of Nuchev shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.18 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Nuchev insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Nuchev

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 29% of Nuchev shares, worth about AU$4.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Nuchev Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Nuchev insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nuchev. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Nuchev (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

