Ben Horowitz will explain how to create and sustain culture at TC Early Stage SF

The hardest challenges to tackle are usually the most nebulous. Culture, for example, is hard to define, implement, cultivate and evolve... How do you structure culture within a business or organization? Are there steps to follow? Is there a manual?

Interestingly enough, there is. "What You Do Is Who You Are" is the latest book from legendary investor, entrepreneur and founding partner at Andreessen Horowitz, Ben Horowitz. We are absolutely thrilled to announce that he'll be joining us on April 28th at our brand new TC Early Stage event in San Francisco to discuss his new book and the lessons within it.

From the sleeve:

To Horowitz, culture is how a company makes decisions, and he explains how to make your culture purposeful by examining four intriguing models of leadership and culture-building well outside the usual business case studies: Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture, who was the leader of the only successful slave revolt in history; the Samurai, who ruled Japan for seven hundred years and shaped modern Japanese culture; Genghis Khan, who built the world’s largest empire; and Shaka Senghor, an American ex-con who created the most formidable prison gang in the yard and ultimately transformed prison culture.

Horowitz also authored The New York Times Bestseller "The Hard Thing About Hard Things," which is one of the past decade's most practical guides to entrepreneurialism and the challenges that come with it. The 2014 book speaks to founders in a way that business schools can't, offering empathy and solutions to real-world, human problems that founders face.

And let's not forget the wealth of wisdom and experience that comes with helming Andreessen Horowitz since its inception in 2009. The firm has more than $10 billion under management, with portfolio companies that include Box, Facebook, Lyft, Slack, GitHub, Instagram and Skype. And those are just the exits.

Horowitz himself sits on the boards of 14 portfolio companies, including Okta, Lyft, Foursquare, Genius, Medium and Databricks.

TC Early Stage is meant to give founders a place to learn directly from the experts who have come before. All day long, seasoned VCs and operators will be holding breakout sessions where they identify the biggest challenges in their fields, and tangible, actionable insights on how to take on those challenges. These experts will cover a wide range of core startup disciplines, including but not limited to growth, legal, product management, tech stack, recruiting, design and company culture.

Horowitz joins Cyan Banister (How to get your first yes), Asher Abramson (How to create great growth assets for paid channels), Lior Zorea (What VCs want in a term sheet and how you can get what you want), and Dalton Caldwell (How to get into Y Combinator). We'll be announcing many, many more speakers over the coming weeks, totaling more than 50 breakouts for the entire day.

