Ben Houchen to strike deal with US company to develop mini-nukes in the North East

Lord Houchen said the project will be ‘completely privately funded’, without taxpayer subsidies - Danny Lawson/PA

The mayor of Tees Valley is on the cusp of striking a deal with a US nuclear power company to build small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) in northeast England.

Lord Houchen is poised to sign an agreement with Westinghouse to allow the manufacturer to develop four mini-nukes near the mouth of the River Tees, close to the existing Hartlepool nuclear power station.

SMRs are far smaller than conventional nuclear reactors and can be built in factories rather than being assembled on site.

Developers claim this new approach will make construction faster and cheaper, although none have yet been built in Britian.

Lord Houchen said: “Our region now is home to the UK’s largest and first operational freeport, attracting billions of pounds in investment and securing thousands of jobs for local people.

“That new industry will need energy, and now we have a real chance of Teesside leading the way in the UK for the roll out of SMRs.”

The announcement comes as the UK government prepares to publish its long-awaited nuclear roadmap, which will set out plans to build a new generation of nuclear reactors, both large and small, at sites around the UK.

The Teesside plan has been developed separately by a group of nuclear engineers and investors whose company, Community Nuclear Power, has won the backing of both Westinghouse and Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Paul Foster, Community Nuclear Power’s chief executive, said: “This project brings together Westinghouse’s proven technology and mature supply chain with our depth of expertise in nuclear programme delivery, in a region that is transforming its industrial landscape.”

Three sites are expected to host the SMRs, including the former Redcar steel works, the ICI Wilton chemical works site and one next to the existing Hartlepool nuclear power station.

Lord Houchen has said the four reactors are expected to cost less than £10bn and generate 1.2 gigawatts of power – enough for 1.6m homes.

He also said the project will be “completely privately funded”, without taxpayer subsidies.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association said: “Nuclear has to be the foundation of the UK’s future energy system. It is our only source of clean, reliable, and sovereign power, and according to the UN, it has the lowest carbon footprint of any electricity source.”

Industry analysts are also cautiously positive, Cornwall Insight analyst Tom Edwards said SMR sites are needed to prove whether the technology works.

He said: “The key benefit here is the scalability of the technology.”

The Government was contacted for comment.

