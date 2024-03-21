Ben & Jerry’s vows to continue social justice campaigns under new ownership

Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever intends to split off its ice cream arm as a separate business by 2025 - Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Ben & Jerry’s has vowed to continue with its controversial social activism under new ownership, as parent company Unilever prepares to spin off the ice cream business.

The brand’s independent board insisted that it would not stop campaigning on issues such as social justice and climate change, regardless of who controls it.

Directors said that their independence is protected by a merger agreement dating back to its takeover by Unilever in 2000. In a statement to the Telegraph, the board said that this agreement exists “in perpetuity regardless of ownership structure”.

The vow to continue activism is likely to pose a headache to Unilever, which intends to split off its ice cream arm as a separate business by 2025.

Ben & Jerry’s has previously drawn criticism for demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, criticising the US for being “built on stolen indigenous land” and accusing President Joe Biden of “fanning the flames of war” in Ukraine.

The board said: “The Independent Board has ensured that Ben & Jerry’s has remained on the vanguard of a variety of social issues from Black Lives Matter to LGBTQ+ rights, continues to drive impact in its supply chain through values-led sourcing, and remains committed to its unique three-part mission across the day to day operations of the business, all while growing Ben & Jerry’s into a global billion-dollar brand.

“Unilever’s announcement of its intention to create a standalone ice cream business, including Ben & Jerry’s, does not change the terms of the merger agreement, which exists in perpetuity regardless of ownership structure.”

Unilever, which makes dozens of household products from Dove soap to Marmite, said this week that it was splitting off its ice cream unit into a separate business with the loss of up to 7,500 jobs.

Since taking over Unilever last July chief executive Hein Schaumacher has unveiled plans to roll back Unilever’s focus on “social purpose” adding that he would no longer seek to “force fit” brands with a social cause.

Unilever chief Hein Schumacher has said he intends to roll back the company's focus on 'social purpose' - UNILEVER/FRIESLANDCAMPINA

One of Unilever’s top shareholders Terry Smith has repeatedly pushed back on the company’s focus on social issues in recent years, arguing that it had become “obsessed” with its public image at a time when its share price was falling.

In a letter to investors in 2022 he said that a business “which feels it has to define the purpose of Hellman’s mayonnaise has clearly lost the plot”.

He said the “most obvious manifestation” of this was how Unilever-owned Ben & Jerry’s ice cream refused to supply the West Bank after it said the year before that it was inconsistent with its values for the product to be sold in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory”, sparking a backlash from the Israeli government.

In January the brand called for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In recent years it has also lobbied for tougher gun control laws in America and hit out at Britain’s “racist” Rwanda plan.

Ben & Jerry’s was set up in a Vermont gas station in 1978 and activism has always been a key part of its recipe. It’s flavours have included “Justice ReMix’d,” a cinnamon and chocolate ice-cream launched “for an end to structural racism in our broken criminal legal system”, raspberry and marshmallow “Save Our Swirled” to raise awareness of global warming and “Apply-y Ever After” in support for same-sex marriage in the UK.

Mr Schaumacher has not ruled out an outright sale of the ice cream business, which also includes the Magnum brand. The Ben & Jerry’s board has not yet said if it has a preference for next steps, or if it would be against certain buyers.

