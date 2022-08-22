U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank

Jessica DiNapoli and Jonathan Stempel
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Ben & Jerry's, a brand of Unilever, is seen on display in a store in Manhattan, New York City

By Jessica DiNapoli and Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to force its parent company Unilever Plc to immediately stop selling or marketing its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Burlington, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever in July to try to stop the sale of its Israel business to the local licensee, Avi Zinger.

Unilever's sale to Zinger keeps the ice cream for sale in the West Bank, which Ben & Jerry's has said is "inconsistent" with its values."

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Jon Stempel)

