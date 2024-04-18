Ben and Jerry's, Popsicle to call Tulare home for frozen yuminess

John Lindt
4 min read
0

The world's largest ice cream maker, Unilever, has just announced it will spin off its ice cream business, creating a separate entity that will retain famous brands like Ben & Jerry's, Popsicle, and Breyers.

So here's the scoop.

Now that the new entity has been created, a deal in Tulare was made to store and distribute their frozen products to outlets all over the West Coast. This is a move from their business in Nevada, says Rod Noll, vice president of US Cold Storage.

Noll says the previously announced construction of a new 204,000 square-foot cold storage facility in Tulare is now underway, and a portion will be ready this fall for the new ice cream user.

The 8.56 million cubic-foot refrigerated addition is at the Tulare North warehouse in Tulare, on Walnut. This $75.7 million expansion includes some of the industry's latest storage and retrieval automation. It brings the operation's total space to more than 24.7 million cubic feet, the largest single footprint in the company network.

Even before the current expansion, US Cold Storage had 588,500 sq. ft. in Tulare.It also has an on-site solar farm and plans for a second one.

"I am thrilled for our fifth strategic expansion in Tulare," Noll said. "The expansion reflects the continued growth of some of our major customers who are broadening their manufacturing capabilities."

Hundreds of people lined up April 16, 2024, outside the Vanderbilt area Ben and Jerry's ice cream store in Nashville for the company's annual Free Cone Day
Hundreds of people lined up April 16, 2024, outside the Vanderbilt area Ben and Jerry's ice cream store in Nashville for the company's annual Free Cone Day

Some months ago, Noll also announced, "We have a consumer packaged goods customer relocating its business to northern California and to this facility."

With the local news this week, we now know who this packaged goods company is, although we don't know details of their planned operations. The new spinoff company, as yet unnamed, will retain their famous ice cream brands like Ben and Jerry's, the nation's  largest ice cream company in sales. The iconic brand offers such flavors as Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia. The company was launched in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who were friends since their childhood from Merrick, New York. In 2000, Ben & Jerry’s was sold to the multinational conglomerate Unilever but continues to operate as an independent subsidiary.

Other well-known company brands of frozen desserts include Breyers, Magnum, Popsicle ,Yasso, Good Humor, Fudgesickle, Klondike ,Grom, Talente, Nogger and GB Glace. Unilever ice cream business has had sales of nearly $9 billion.

In the Unilever announcement of the spin off late last month,a company spokesperson said the ice cream business is "in the process of moving to a separate head office in Amsterdam." Complaints were heard that consumers were switching to lower cost brands, and ice cream was a "troubled category"

The giant British company has many divisions, selling everything from Dove soap and Vaseline to Coleman's Mustard.

Chill Out

The new Tulare cold storage will be chilly indeed.

There will be two new refrigerated rooms capable of storage down to -20F degrees. Officials expect by this November to complete a conventional storage space spanning 3.08 million cubic-feet. A second, 5.48 million-cubic- foot room is scheduled to open in February 2025. That space will feature very narrow aisle (VNA) storage serviced by a warehouse guidance system and semi-automated, turret-style storage and retrieval forklifts.

Besides the Unilever deal, US Cold Storage will be adding more product from a number of local customers who already use the big facility.

"Saputo Cheese manufacturing is expanding as well as Dreyer’s Ice Cream. Both have been long standing customers," Noll said.

Production of dairy products is big business in Tulare where seven of the 10 top companies in town by employment are dairy-related led by Saputo Cheese.

For Saturday only, GoPuff users can buy Ben & Jerry's ice cream pints for $4.20, while supplies last.
For Saturday only, GoPuff users can buy Ben & Jerry's ice cream pints for $4.20, while supplies last.

Ice Cream Consumption

The USDA says in 2021, U.S. residents consumed 20.3 pounds of frozen dairy products per capita, nearly 6 pounds less than in 2000. Per capita consumption of frozen dairy products has been declining since the 1990s, dipping to its lowest point in 2021.

But in 2022, per capita consumption increased by 1.3% compared to the previous year. The growing consumer preference for premium ice creams and international flavors has notably boosted per capita ice cream consumption in the United States over recent decades.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Ben and Jerry's, Popsicle to call Tulare home for frozen yuminess

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The latest Supreme Court decision means HR departments must play by a whole new set of rules. Here’s what every CHRO needs to know

    The high court’s ruling makes it easier to file workplace discrimination claims, leaving HR teams to adjust their practices.

  • Jamie Dimon confronted Bill Gates after the Microsoft founder said banks were dinosaurs: ‘Obviously he was dead wrong, he’d probably agree with that’

    But Dimon did agree with Gates on the wider point that "technology changes everything"—even if that hadn't meant banks becoming redundant.

  • Three reasons Generation X thinks reality bites when it comes to retirement

    Gen X will start turning 60 next year, and they’re less optimistic than baby boomers about their retirement prospects. Here’s why.

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to De

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB), MPLX and Ultrapar (UGP) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Convenience store chain where Biden bought snacks while campaigning hit with discrimination lawsuit

    A convenience store chain where President Joe Biden stopped for snacks this week while campaigning in Pennsylvania has been hit with a lawsuit by federal officials who allege the company discriminated against minority job applicants. Sheetz Inc., which operates more than 700 stores in six states, discriminated against Black, Native American and multiracial job seekers by automatically weeding out applicants whom the company deemed to have failed a criminal background check, according to U.S. officials.

  • JPMorgan Chase sues Russia's VTB Bank over effort to unfreeze assets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase sued Russia's state-owned VTB Bank on Thursday to halt its efforts to recover $439.5 million from an account that was blocked after Russia invaded Ukraine and VTB was hit with sanctions. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, JPMorgan said VTB filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Russia to recover the money in "blatant breach" of its agreement to have disputes addressed in New York. The largest U.S. bank said American law prohibits it from releasing the $439.5 million, and VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, will try to seize its assets abroad if it prevails in the Russia lawsuit.

  • What Is a Retirement Visa?

    The allure of living abroad can promise a better climate, a lower cost of living and a higher quality of life, if you find the right country to move to in your golden years. But you can’t just pick up and move wherever you want, whenever you feel like it, without the required documentation. One […] The post What Is a Retirement Visa? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Gas prices: Why one US region will see 'stiff increases' this week

    New England will be the latest region to see gasoline prices spike higher.