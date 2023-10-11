Ben & Jerry's is switching to oat-based recipe for non-dairy products starting in 2024

Ice cream makers Ben & Jerry have announced a switch to an oat-based formula for its non-dairy line of products.

Oat fans, rejoice.

Ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's announced Wednesday they are switching their non-dairy line of products to an oat-based recipe.

According to a news release from the company, the existing non-dairy flavors in pints and ice cream parlors will change to the new recipe by spring 2024. The first flavors scheduled to make the switch are chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate fudge brownie.

The company also teased a non-dairy version of a favorite being added to the lineup next year, which will be the "first created with the oat recipe in mind," according to the release.

Up until now, the company had used either almond milk or sunflower butter for their non-dairy flavors. Ben & Jerry's said the oat base "creates a smoother texture, allowing base flavors like chocolate, decadent caramel, mint and rich vanilla to shine as intended."

HEALTHY ICE CREAM?: Is there such a thing as a 'healthy,' low-calorie ice cream? We explain

The recipe also reduces nut allergens, according to the company, which makes the non-dairy options more inclusive for those with sensitive diets.

The new non-dairy pints will begin shipping now and will be available in participating ice cream parlors and grocery and convenience stores nationwide. The pints will cost between $5.99 and $6.49.

To find Ben & Jerry's non-dairy products near you, visit www.benjerry.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ben & Jerry's switching to oat-based recipe for non-dairy products