Ben Todar Soon to Release the 1st Look of the 3D Space Game Developed by Moon Nation

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Nation is going to launch the first teaser of its first-ever 3D Space game. It is a next-generation crypto-powered game built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). With this, Moon Nation is becoming the first and only GameFi to release a 3D space game this big in the history of cryptocurrencies.

Mr. Ben Todar continuously travels around the world and meets different influencers and crypto people to showcase the Moon Nation Game. His team has always worked for 4 months to bring this dream project to life. Addressing this, Mr. Ben Todar said, "We are excited to show the fruitful result of their hard work in the form of a next-generation, crypto-fueled, and block-chain-supported 3D space game with Moon Nation as its native token."

Moon Nation is the giant space-based role-playing game ever built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). $MNG is a rock-solid utility token used as a gateway to enter the world of space adventure. This Moon Nation Token burns on every transaction, and it provides constant USD reflections. As it's based on the BSC, this token can prove to be an ideal investment vehicle that will grow continuously over the years while gaining new utility over time through continuous development.

Talking about the development of this upcoming 3D game, Ben Todar added, "The work we have put in over the last 4 months has been worth it. MNG succeeded to even greater heights and was able to implement the Steam API, PlayFab & ChainLink integration." Ben Todar and Moon Nation's new venture was also featured on Major Media Publications.

Moon Nation Bridge (MNB) is bridging the gap between gaming and the crypto world. You can connect your wallet to view your $MNG balance on the platform. You can easily exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and use that to purchase games and much more.

Highlights of Moon Nation's Ecosystem

MNB enables the players to use one ecosystem for all their crypto games.

It also enables the players to spend only one currency for many purchases in different games.

The most significant advantage for the player is to win real cash rewards. It helps them to win money while enjoying the game.

Game developers can add new features and expose their games to a new audience through MNB.

MNB APIs help the developers to send and receive points quickly.

MNB increases the demand and valuation of $MNG token.

The Crypto Company has carefully designed tokenomics to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.

Out of a total supply of 384,400,000:

10% of the entire transaction fee is applied whenever tokens are bought, sold, or transferred.

3% of the tokens are sent to the liquidity pool to maintain price stability.

3% of the tokens are redistributed back to all the token holders.

2% of the tokens are sent to burn to cause deflation.

2% of the tokens are reserved for marketing and development.

About Moon Nation

Moon Nation team has put in its energy for promotion events, coin launches, and game development to maximize sustainable and long-term growth. Moon Nation team consists of passionate and experienced professionals in cryptocurrency, marketing, gaming, technology, and cybersecurity. The team members are continuously working towards creating a quality product.

In a recent public comment, Ben Todar thanked all the community members and all the supporters of Moon Nation. He said, "This journey has been truly remarkable and just brilliant, and I couldn't have done any of this without you all. Thank you so much for believing and trusting in my amazing community and all the team members. My holders, a special thanks to you all. We have worked tirelessly with your support and love. The appreciation goes without saying. We are all in this together!"

He also talked about their future endeavors. "The MNG token was also uplisted on HotBit, and it is one of many steps we will take to put MNG on the map. Such partners provide us with the best value and tools to maximize our exposure," he added.

Moon Nation is also looking forward to the Dubai Crypto Expo in October and is also working on an RPG 3D Game, the next Moon Nation Game. Apart from this, the company has eyes on many future projects like Blockchain, NFTs, and other similar options.

