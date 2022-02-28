U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Ben Wells Brings Additional Construction and Surety Depth to Newfront

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, welcomes Ben Wells as Assistant Vice President and P&C Producer. Ben joins Newfront from HUB International, where he spent several years on the construction team, providing surety and P&C solutions to new clients.

Ben Wells
Ben Wells

"Our clients are building large-scale projects and facing specific challenges that only a partner who understands the industry knows what to expect. With Ben joining our already strong team, we'll be able to offer an even more secure experience," said Newfront's Executive Vice President, Regional Managing Director Garth Hamilton.

Ben, who is based in Seattle, brings a unique blend of construction-specific industry knowledge in both the P&C and surety bonding spaces. Prior to HUB International, he spent several years as a surety underwriter at CNA Surety.

"Innovation is not one of the first things most people think about when it comes to insurance. I am excited to be a part of Newfront with their client-first focus in leveraging technology to bring a seamless experience for all industries including my focus in the construction space in the Northwest," said Ben.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact Information
Jane Paolucci
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Newfront
jane.paolucci@newfront.com
415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben-wells-brings-additional-construction-and-surety-depth-to-newfront-301491858.html

SOURCE Newfront

