Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market to hit US$ 13.66 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global bench-top dental autoclaves market is expected to clock US$ 13.66 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising demand for automatic bench-top dental autoclaves and incising prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, states Growth+ Reports. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The rising demand for bench-top autoclaves in the dentistry sector is the key driver of market growth and development in the current scenario. Bench-top dental autoclaves are high-quality sterilization devices that use high-pressure and temperature steam to sanitize and sterilize dental equipment. To maintain system accuracy, bench-top dental autoclaves should adhere to the UNI EN 285 standard and regulations. Bench-top dental autoclaves are extremely powerful and come in a variety of sizes. These devices offer additional benefits by combining a dynamic air exclusion approach with before or post-vacuum technology. Bench-top dental autoclaves provide advantages such as pre-post vacuum technology, low cycle time, compact design, and high chamber space. Steam sterilization is an efficient method of cleaning and disinfecting dental tools. This protects the safety of the dental instruments for the following patient. As a result, the characteristics of bench-top autoclaves will fuel market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global bench-top dental autoclaves market has been segmented into:

Pre & Post Vacuum

Gravity

The pre & post vacuum segment dominated the market during the forecast period. These gadgets' relatively reduced pricing and user-friendliness are two important elements contributing to their enormous market share. Furthermore, high market penetration rates of these devices across Africa and Asia's emerging and underdeveloped economies are likely to boost market growth throughout the projection period. The most promising segment of this industry is automatic bench-top dental autoclaves. Automation decreases human intervention, eliminating user-related errors and enhancing efficiency through shorter cycle times and greater user-friendliness. These considerations are predicted to motivate healthcare practitioners to switch from manual to automatic technologies.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global bench-top dental autoclaves market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the market during the forecast period. The bench-top dental autoclave market in the United States is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Following the passage of the Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2015, the United States government expanded funding possibilities for dental healthcare services, boosting the expansion of the dental autoclave market share. Additionally, the presence of many dentists in this region will aid in adopting modern tabletop dental autoclaves for their clinics.

Furthermore, growth in demand for cosmetic dental procedures is predicted to boost the number of dental procedures in the United States. In the United States, constant innovation, high-end technology, device automation, acquisitions, and novel product releases have all contributed to market growth. However, the Asia Pacific region showed the fastest growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing population base and rise in dental laboratories drive market demand. The growing geriatric population will have a favorable impact on market growth. The expanding number of dental treatments and the increased requirement for safe medical practices as a result of the rapidly rising demand for dental tourism in the Indian market is also projected to boost gadget utilization rates.

Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 7.37 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 13.66 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product, Technology, Class, End User and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global bench-top dental autoclaves market include:

Midmark Corporation

Flight Dental System

Tuttnauer

W&H Dentalwerk International

MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

MATACHANA GROUP

Cook Medical Inc.

Priorclave Ltd.

Straumann AG

3M company

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Dentsply International Inc.

Antonio Matachana S.A.

Systec GmbH

PRIORCLAVE LTD

Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments EQUS

P L Tandon & Co .

Neu-tec Group Inc.

