Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market to hit US$ 13.66 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports
Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global bench-top dental autoclaves market is expected to clock US$ 13.66 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Owing to the rising demand for automatic bench-top dental autoclaves and incising prevalence of dental diseases and disorders, states Growth+ Reports. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Bench-Top Dental Autoclaves Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”
Market Drivers
The rising demand for bench-top autoclaves in the dentistry sector is the key driver of market growth and development in the current scenario. Bench-top dental autoclaves are high-quality sterilization devices that use high-pressure and temperature steam to sanitize and sterilize dental equipment. To maintain system accuracy, bench-top dental autoclaves should adhere to the UNI EN 285 standard and regulations. Bench-top dental autoclaves are extremely powerful and come in a variety of sizes. These devices offer additional benefits by combining a dynamic air exclusion approach with before or post-vacuum technology. Bench-top dental autoclaves provide advantages such as pre-post vacuum technology, low cycle time, compact design, and high chamber space. Steam sterilization is an efficient method of cleaning and disinfecting dental tools. This protects the safety of the dental instruments for the following patient. As a result, the characteristics of bench-top autoclaves will fuel market expansion.
Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’
Based on technology, the global bench-top dental autoclaves market has been segmented into:
Pre & Post Vacuum
Gravity
The pre & post vacuum segment dominated the market during the forecast period. These gadgets' relatively reduced pricing and user-friendliness are two important elements contributing to their enormous market share. Furthermore, high market penetration rates of these devices across Africa and Asia's emerging and underdeveloped economies are likely to boost market growth throughout the projection period. The most promising segment of this industry is automatic bench-top dental autoclaves. Automation decreases human intervention, eliminating user-related errors and enhancing efficiency through shorter cycle times and greater user-friendliness. These considerations are predicted to motivate healthcare practitioners to switch from manual to automatic technologies.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global bench-top dental autoclaves market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
North America dominated the market during the forecast period. The bench-top dental autoclave market in the United States is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Following the passage of the Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2015, the United States government expanded funding possibilities for dental healthcare services, boosting the expansion of the dental autoclave market share. Additionally, the presence of many dentists in this region will aid in adopting modern tabletop dental autoclaves for their clinics.
Furthermore, growth in demand for cosmetic dental procedures is predicted to boost the number of dental procedures in the United States. In the United States, constant innovation, high-end technology, device automation, acquisitions, and novel product releases have all contributed to market growth. However, the Asia Pacific region showed the fastest growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing population base and rise in dental laboratories drive market demand. The growing geriatric population will have a favorable impact on market growth. The expanding number of dental treatments and the increased requirement for safe medical practices as a result of the rapidly rising demand for dental tourism in the Indian market is also projected to boost gadget utilization rates.
Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market size value in 2021
US$ 7.37 billion
Revenue forecast in 2030
US$ 13.66 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030
Base year for estimation
2021
Forecast period
2022-2030
Historical Year
2020
Segments covered
Product, Technology, Class, End User and Region.
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent market players in the global bench-top dental autoclaves market include:
Midmark Corporation
Flight Dental System
Tuttnauer
W&H Dentalwerk International
MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
MATACHANA GROUP
Cook Medical Inc.
Priorclave Ltd.
Straumann AG
3M company
Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
Dentsply International Inc.
Antonio Matachana S.A.
Systec GmbH
PRIORCLAVE LTD
Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments EQUS
P L Tandon & Co .
Neu-tec Group Inc.
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Manual
GLOBAL BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY
Pre & Post Vacuum
Gravity
GLOBAL BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY CLASS
Class B
Class N
Class S
GLOBAL BENCH-TOP DENTAL AUTOCLAVES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, By END-USER
Hospitals/Dental Clinics
Dental Laboratories
Academic/Research Institute
TOC Continued…
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
