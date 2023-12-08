Benchmark Bund yields on track for biggest biweekly fall since mid-March

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Euro area's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was on track to record its biggest biweekly fall since mid-March as money markets ramped up bets on future European Central Bank rate cuts amid weak economic data and less hawkish remarks from policymakers.

In mid-March, bond yields tumbled as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sent investors rushing into safe-haven assets.

Money markets were pricing around 90 bps of European Central Bank rate reduction in 2024 on November 28 before U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller nodded to possible rate cuts in a matter of months.

They increased their bets to 110 bps the day after as data showed German inflation fell to a weaker-than-expected 2.3%.

Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank rate setter Francois Villeroy de Galhau, and Isabel Schnabel along with weak economic data, led market bets to approach 150 bps on Wednesday.

December 2024 ECB euro short-term rate forwards were last at 2.49%, implying market expectations for 141 bps of rate cuts.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 2.21% on Friday. It hit the day before 2.166%, its lowest level since April 6. It was also on track to end the last two weeks with a 44 bps drop, the biggest since mid-March.

Investors await U.S. data later in the session, which can deliver further clues about the Fed policy path, while Japan's 10-year government bond yield hit a three-week high on growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would end its negative interest rate policy soon.

"Our economists are looking for a modest upside surprise in the (U.S.) payrolls, which argues for a continuation of the consolidation (of euro zone bonds after the recent rally)," said Michael Leister, head of the rate strategy at Commerzbank.

Japanese investors are large holders of foreign bonds, and some analysts have said a sharp rise in domestic yields could suck money back to Japan and out of global assets.

Story continues

Italy's 10-year sovereign bond yields, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, rose 2.5 bps to 3.97%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of premium investors ask over the safe-haven Bund to hold bonds of highly indebted countries – was stable at 175 bps.

Investors will closely watch negotiations over the new European Union fiscal rules – the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) -- as the resilience of peripheral spreads could be in danger if investors already nervous about debt sustainability and high rates are spooked by tight post-pandemic budget rules.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire pressured Germany on Thursday to compromise on revising the SGP, saying that Paris had already moved enough in Berlin's direction.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Angus MacSwan) ;))