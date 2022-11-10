U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.40
    +153.83 (+4.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,327.52
    +813.58 (+2.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,939.88
    +586.70 (+5.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.38
    +89.98 (+5.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    +0.85 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.40
    +37.70 (+2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.29 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    +0.0132 (+1.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    -0.2880 (-6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1645
    +0.0284 (+2.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0900
    -4.3200 (-2.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,266.09
    +200.21 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.26
    +22.97 (+6.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

The Benchmark Company
·3 min read
The Benchmark Company
The Benchmark Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce its 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club. The conference offers our institutional clients one-on-one access to the management teams of over 70 dynamic companies, many of which are in our research coverage universe.  

“Our unique one-on-one conference format is designed to promote meaningful interaction between presenters, the number of which has been limited, and institutional investors from around the country,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding “obtaining institutional sponsorship as a small public company has become more and more challenging over the years and Benchmark prides itself in our ability to provide multiple forums to expose our corporate clients to the institutional community.”

What:

The Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Where and When:

The New York Athletic Club
Thursday, December 1st, 2022
8:45 am – 4:10 pm

Participating Companies include:

Morning Session (8:45 am – 12:25 pm): A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., Akoustis Technologies, American Rare Earths Limited, Aqua Metals, Assure Neuromonitoring, Atomera Incorporated, Augmedix, Inc., BIOLASE, Inc., Bragg Gaming Group Inc., BurgerFi International, Inc., Cardio Diagnostics Inc, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Clene Inc., DHI Group, Inc., Direct Digital Holdings, Inc., FAT Brands, FingerMotion, Inc., Flux Power Holdings, Inc., Greenlane Holdings, Harte Hanks, Harvard Bioscience, HeartBeam, Inc., Ideal Power, Kimo Sabe, Leafly Holdings, LiveOne, Inc., Mill City Ventures III, Mistras Group, Movano Health, Northern Technologies International Corporation, One Stop System, Paysign, Inc., Peraso Inc., Phunware, Satellogic Inc., Skylight Health Group,  Skyx Platforms Corp, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Stagwell, Tenon Medical, Inc., Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., VolitionRx Limited, Zentek Ltd.

Afternoon Session (1:15 pm – 4:10 pm): Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AeroClean Technologies, Inc., Better Choice Company, Biofrontera Inc., Biotricity Inc, BitNile Holdings, Inc., Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Bruush Oral Care Inc., Canaan Inc., Cinedigm Corp., Cyngn Inc., DocGo Inc., Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., FGI Industries Ltd., Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., Longeveron, Loop Industries, Modular Medical, Motorsport Games Inc, Nutex Health, PaxMedica, POSaBIT Systems Corporation, Precipio, Quantum Computing, Inc., Richardson Electronics, Ltd., Schwazze, Skyx Platforms Corp, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, TravelCenters of America

Clients may choose up to nine (9) meetings throughout the day.

To register, please contact: Evangeline Wilson at ewilson@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities.  https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information about Benchmark please contact:

Elise Stern
Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services
150 East 58th Street – 17th Floor | New York, NY 10155
D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Nio and Rivian report earnings, Tesla bull throws in the towel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.21% and 97.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Coupang Sees Profit Soar: Is the Stock a Buy?

    E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share.

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Netflix's Free Cash Flow Is About to Explode

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has reached a big turning point in its history as a company. After years of building up a massive catalog of original and licensed content, spending more and more money every year to do so, Netflix is finally happy with its level of content spending. In other words, management doesn't think spending more on content will move the needle enough on subscribers and engagement to make the extra outlay worthwhile.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Estimates After Its Third-Quarter Results

    Shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up...

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Nasdaq rips higher, S&P 500 gains as tech lifts stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down the rising tide in stocks on Thursday morning.

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • Edgio (EGIO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Edgio (EGIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 0.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Nasdaq sleeper stocks to buy before Wall Street wakes up. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up. As inflation fears continue to preside over the market, […]

  • Honest (HNST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Honest (HNST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -62.50% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is It Time to Sell Unity Stock as Losses Increase?

    In this video, I will go over Unity's (NYSE: U) third-quarter earnings, which were a mixed bag. The company reported double-digit growth, but losses accelerated as well. Is it time to double down or time to sell?  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.