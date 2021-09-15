U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    +2.18 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -12.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3700
    -0.3100 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,041.52
    +1,288.71 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.32
    +33.11 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Benchmark Electronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

·1 min read
In this article:
Third quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.165 per share

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on October 14, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)
Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301378023.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

