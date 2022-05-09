U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,020.50
    -102.84 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,351.20
    -548.17 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,742.59
    -402.07 (-3.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.69
    -53.87 (-2.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.21
    -4.56 (-4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    -20.70 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.49 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1070
    -0.0160 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2302
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5460
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,634.12
    -1,793.96 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    754.04
    -26.33 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.63
    -136.31 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS INDIAN SPRINGS VILLAGE CLINIC IN HOOVER, ALA.

·1 min read

At 2659 Valleydale Road

HOOVER, Ala., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its Indian Springs Village outpatient clinic today at 2659 Valleydale Road, giving the company 10 locations in the Birmingham area.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)
BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

The new clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 205-905-6922 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Vincent Stephens earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Alabama State University and is certified in dry needling for the lower quarter.

Stephens specializes in treating general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, injured workers and post-operative conditions and in the comprehensive management of the lumbopelvic region.

BenchMark's other area clinics comprise Hoover, Hoover-Bluff Park, Hoover-Morgan Road Plaza, Birmingham-Lakeshore Pavilion, Homewood, Homewood-East, Chelsea, Crestline and Moody. Overall, the company has more than 20 Alabama clinics.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-opens-indian-springs-village-clinic-in-hoover-ala-301542664.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Novavax is perhaps best known for its coronavirus-related work. The company's vaccine against the disease, NVX-CoV2373, proved nearly 90% effective against all current COVID strains in a phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the U.K. That is on par with the results some of the leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine market delivered. Over the past few months, NVX-CoV2373 has earned regulatory approvals or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in many countries, including those in the EU.

  • Is Gilead Sciences Too Dependent On These 2 Areas of Its Business?

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) hasn't been much of a growth stock in recent years. While revenue from COVID-19 drug remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name Veklury, did give the company a boost last year, that boost might not last for long as the pandemic shifts. Apart from Veklury, Gilead's core business revolves around HIV drugs.

  • 3 Safe Stocks to Buy That Are Crushing the Market

    When will the market turmoil end? Unfortunately, no one really knows. There's no end in sight right now to high inflation, rising interest rates, and the continuing conflict in Ukraine. All of these factors are weighing on the stock market.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Contagious" Warning

    COVID cases are rising yet again in America, with 66,000 daily, and deaths climbing 30% as well. Overall, more than 1 million Americans have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. In response, Dr. Ashish Jha, the white House COVID Response Coordinator, appeared on the Today Show. Read on to hear his warning about the "very contagious" new variant that's causing the spread in cases. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Alread

  • Christina Hall Reveals Son Brayden, 6, Underwent an 'Emergency' Appendectomy: 'Scary 12 Hours'

    Christina Hall and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa shared that their son Brayden was also diagnosed Meckel's diverticulum, an abnormality of the small intestine

  • The Mindset Shift That Helped Me Lose 30 Pounds and Get Shredded

    "I'd tried every diet and was working out six times a week, but didn't see results until I changed the way I think."

  • Seagen CEO Clay Siegall Placed On Leave After Domestic Violence Claim

    Seagen CEO Clay Siegall was placed on leave after a domestic abuse allegation, the biotech company said Monday as SGEN stock dropped.

  • Data shows vaccinated U.S. citizens made up more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths during omicron peak, as deaths continue to rise in Wisconsin

    The nation is set to pass 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the coming days, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  • The Surprising Effects Eating on the Floor Has For the World's Oldest People

    The Blue Zones are becoming more popular every day, and for good reason. These five regions of the world are said to have the highest concentration of centenarians, which means many of their residents live to be 100 years or older. In fact, most of these regions have very few cases of the diseases wreaking havoc on countries like the U.S., such as heart disease, dementia, and cancer.The Blue Zones have become popular because many people want to know their secrets to longevity in hopes of applyin

  • Numinus to Participate in Upcoming Research & Industry Conferences

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced participation in the following psychedelics research and industry conferences:

  • Hapbee Releases Results of Sleep Data Study Spanning Five Months of User Tracking

    Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearables and biostreaming technology, is pleased to announce the results of a five month survey that was conducted to garner sleep-related user feedback and data while utilizing Hapbee Biostreaming Blends. Data was collected from Hapbee users who submitted their Oura Ring sleep tracker data, primarily to quantify the effects of the Company's sleep and relaxation-related b

  • Husband Sues California Hospital For The 'Culture of Racism' That Led To The Death Of His Wife During Labor

    Just over six years ago, a soon to be mother of two died in the operating room only 17 minutes after delivering the second child born to her and her husband, Charles Johnson IV. According to the CDC, Black women die at rates three times higher than that of white mothers during childbirth, and Johnson is unwilling to let his wife become a statistic without due justice. He is suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for what he says is the culture of racism within the institution that led to her death.

  • If Your Eyes Are Always Dry, Stop Doing This in the Bathroom Now

    Protecting your eyes is essential to your vision and comfort, but far too often, your eye health flies under the radar until a more serious problem arises. Having dry eyes, for instance, may seem like a benign enough problem—uncomfortable as they are—but left untreated, they can cause a wide range of serious symptoms. Now experts are warning of one common bathroom habit which could be drying out your eyes on a daily basis. Read on to find out what you may be doing that's making your dry eyes wor

  • Hundreds of Suicidal Teens Sleep in Emergency Rooms. Every Night.

    On a rainy Thursday evening last spring, a 15-year-old girl was rushed by her parents to the emergency department at Boston Children’s Hospital. She had marks on both wrists from self-harm and a recent suicide attempt, and earlier that day she confided to her pediatrician that she planned to try again. At the ER, a doctor examined her and explained to her parents that she was not safe to go home. “But I need to be honest with you about what’s likely to unfold,” the doctor added. The best place f

  • Brighten Your Energy With This 30-Minute Yoga-Inspired Workout

    Get ready to work out with fitness trainer Alexis Turner as she leads you through a 30-minute yoga-inspired total-body workout with class members Natalie White and Khetanya Henderson! This routine is designed to challenge your whole body with cardio bursts that are built around yoga fundamentals. Throughout these sequences, you'll discover how to transition from one exercise to the next with ease and to generate a rhythm and flow in your body while keeping your heart rate up. Grab your mat and yoga block to get started! Turner's outfit: Alo Yoga White's outfit: All Fenix Henderson's outfit: Vuori

  • People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial

    A revolutionary weight loss drug could get users the effects of bariatric surgery without the permanent changes that it entails. Weight loss supplements have become a big market in recent years. This new drug may soon join the fray. The drug, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company Lilly is called tirzepatide. And, in a … The post People lost 53 lbs on average in revolutionary weight loss drug trial appeared first on BGR.

  • Five children die and 100 others sickened after mysterious hepatitis outbreak in US

    ‘It’s important to note that this is an evolving situation, and we are casting a wide net to broaden our understanding’ says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • What’s the Healthiest Fish to Eat? We’ve Got the Facts, Plus 7 to Avoid

    It’s no secret that fish is good for us. Not only is it loaded with protein and low in saturated fat, it’s also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to...

  • If You Have These Problems, You May Have Diabetes, Say Physicians

    Cases of diabetes are rising, especially among the youth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes are surging among youth in the United States. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 living with type 1 diabetes increased by 45%, and the number living with type 2 diabetes grew by 95%." Diabetes is also a leading cause of death in the United States the World Health Organization reports. "In 2019, diabetes was the nin

  • How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

    It can depend on a number of variables