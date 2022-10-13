U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN CRESTWOOD, KY.

·1 min read

At 6408 Highway 146, Suite 9

CRESTWOOD, Ky., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its footprint in the Louisville area, BenchMark Physical Therapy has opened an outpatient clinic at 6408 Highway 146, Suite 9, Crestwood.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)
BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

The new clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Wednesday). To make an appointment, call 502-212-2171 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Betsy Fackler earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Bellarmine University. She has 16 years of experience in outpatient orthopedics.

BenchMark's other area clinics comprise Louisville-Anchorage, Jeffersontown, Louisville-Northfield, Louisville-Hikes Point, Louisville-Central Station and Louisville-Auburndale.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-crestwood-ky-301648821.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

