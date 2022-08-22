U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,153.11
    -75.37 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,183.32
    -523.42 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,432.44
    -272.78 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.17
    -33.17 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.40
    -0.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.15 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0112 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4740
    +0.5440 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,311.95
    -131.26 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.54
    -2.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ORANGE BEACH, ALA.

·1 min read

At 25751 Perdido Beach Blvd., Suite A7

ORANGE BEACH, Ala., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 25751 Perdido Blvd., Suite A7.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)
BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

The new clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 251-501-4781 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Leslie Niederriter earned a doctor of physical therapy degree and has advanced manual therapy training from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

Niederriter is certified in vestibular rehabilitation, Astym soft-tissue mobilization, modern management of the older adult and trigger point dry needling. Her clinical interests include posture/gait assessments and balance disorders/fall prevention.

Other BenchMark clinics in the region comprise Gulf Shores, Foley, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Mobile-Midtown, Mobile-West and Saraland. Overall, the company has more than 20 Alabama clinics.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-orange-beach-ala-301610055.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-What is the impact of Philips' recall of sleep apnea devices?

    A massive recall of Philips breathing devices in 2021 due to a risk of potential injury has left physicians scrambling to find alternatives for the growing number of people who use them. Philips said last week it is about halfway through replacing the 5.5 million devices, which include mechanical ventilators as well as non-invasive breathing devices used to treat sleep apnea, a condition marked by brief pauses in breathing during sleep. The company recently named a new chief executive, Roy Jakobs, to lead it through the recall.

  • Vertex (VRTX) Stock Up 36% This Year So Far: What Lies Ahead?

    Vertex's (VRTX) CF sales rise 22% in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by higher sales of Trikafta. Programs in five disease areas are now entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development.

  • Jill Biden leaves isolation after twice testing negative, and Novavax vaccine is now allowed for U.S. teens

    First Lady Jill Biden left isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for COVID twice and was able to join her husband, President Joe Biden, in Delaware.

  • 9 ways the Inflation Reduction Act affects Medicare coverage, and what it means for you

    It's one of the most significant reforms to Medicare in decades. Here's what the new law will mean for your coverage.

  • Having a Long-Term Care Plan Is Crucial. Here Are 2 Hybrid Policy Types to Consider.

    Traditional LTC plans are still offered today, but they're expensive. About 90% of policies sold now are what experts refer to as “hybrid” policies, namely a life insurance policy that is either linked to an LTC policy or has a rider attached.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Wendy's Takes Key Item Off Its Menu

    The fast-food restaurant chain often makes menu changes, but this time it's for a real important reason.

  • Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

    Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection. If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks.

  • Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved

    Sanofi's recent stock rout underscores the pressure on the French drug maker to redouble its efforts in the hunt for new medicines. Chief Executive Paul Hudson is entering his fourth year at the helm next month and has presided over a number of setbacks, most recently the failure of breast cancer pill amcenestrant, which Sanofi had touted as having strong commercial potential. The ensuing drop in the share price compounded losses from an investor scare over litigation linked to alleged cancer risks of heartburn drug Zantac days earlier, resulting in a more than 14% slump over eight days.

  • Licking Co. Health officials: Vaccine hesitancy, skipped care linger from COVID pandemic

    These were some topics discussed by Licking County health officials at a United Way of Licking County Community Partners Council forum.

  • Fauci to step down as nation’s infectious disease chief

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced Monday that he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year.

  • "You're Using The Bathroom Every 20 Minutes And It Hurts So Bad": This Woman Went Viral For Her Yearlong Experience Chasing Down An Accurate Diagnosis For What Her Doctor First Mislabeled As A UTI

    It's estimated that this condition affects between 3 million and 8 million women — but it is commonly misdiagnosed, downplayed, or mistaken for other conditions.View Entire Post ›

  • Slow Jogging Vs. Fast Walking: What’s the Difference?

    News to no one: Cardio exercise—you know, the kind that gets your heart rate up—is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Figuring out the cardio workout that’s right for you, however, can be a bit complicated. Let’s start with slow jogging vs fast walking. There’s been buzz in the fitness world about both forms of exercise for quite some time now, which is why we took a deep dive into their respective pros and cons. Read on for the full scoop, and then go forth and get your steps in, friends.

  • Two surprising reasons behind the obesity epidemic: Too much salt, not enough water

    Salty french fries may taste good, but they just contribute to dehydration and obesity. William Voon/EyeEm via Getty ImagesScientific studies and media coverage are rife with warnings on how sugar, carbohydrates, saturated fat and lack of exercise contribute to obesity. And tens of millions of Americans are still overweight or obese in large part because of the classic Western diet and lifestyle. As an educator, researcher and professor of medicine, I have spent more than 20 years investigating

  • U.S. judge questions Idaho abortion ban in Biden administration challenge

    A U.S. federal judge on Monday expressed concerns that a near-total ban on abortions set to take effect in Idaho could prevent doctors from providing emergency care to women endangered by pregnancy complications, as required by federal law. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Boise made the comments in the U.S. Department of Justice's first challenge to a state's abortion ban since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the nationwide constitutional right to the procedure. He echoed the Biden administration's concerns that the Idaho law, which takes effect Thursday, could discourage doctors from offering emergency abortions as required by federal law to pregnant women facing the risk of death or serious injury.

  • This E-Commerce Giant Targets the Healthcare Sector

    As we start off a fresh week, let's get caught up on some portfolio and Bullpen news. Amazon has reportedly joined the fray alongside UnitedHealth Group , CVS Health , and home healthcare provider Option Care Health to acquire home health service provider Signify Health . The potential bid by Amazon should remove any doubt the company is targeting the healthcare sector, especially as this news follows just a few weeks ago that it would acquire One Medical Sign.

  • Medicare enrollees to see Inflation Reduction Act benefits ‘very soon,’ health official says

    Department of Health and Human Services CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discusses the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Medicaid and Medicare, health care costs, and the law’s benefits.

  • Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg

    Amazon's reported interest is the latest sign of the e-retailer's ambitions in healthcare, and comes a month after it agreed to buy One Medical, which operates brick-and-mortar doctor's offices and offers telehealth services, for $3.49 billion. UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid for Signify, in excess of $30 a share, while Amazon's offer is close behind, Bloomberg reported.

  • Doctors Say This is the Fastest Way to Lower Your Blood Sugar

    High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) is closely associated with type 2 diabetes, and can lead to serious health conditions if left untreated. "Diabetes is a condition expected to gradually progress over time," says Vidya Aluri, MD. "If type 2 diabetes goes untreated, the high blood sugar can affect various cells and organs in the body. Complications include kidney damage, often leading to dialysis, eye damage, which could result in blindness, or an increased risk for heart disease or stroke. Unfortu

  • Depression ruined her life for years. Kansas City doctor’s ‘helmet’ changed everything

    “It’s miraculous, the way I feel,” said this Overland Park woman. “My brain did a complete 180.”