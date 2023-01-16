U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    -1.08 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.00
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0824
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6960
    +0.8620 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,024.42
    +96.56 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.89
    +46.83 (+10.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SELMER, TENN.

·1 min read

At 103 S.Y. Square

SELMER, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy, which has more than 100 outpatient clinics in Tennessee, opened its newest one today at 103 S.Y. Square.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)
BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation)

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 731-982-1102 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director E. Cade Hood earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology (with a specialty in clinical exercise physiology) from Mississippi State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Hood has advanced certification in dry needling. He has a special interest in manual techniques and in upper cervical, facial, headache and TMJ issues.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-selmer-tenn-301722522.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories