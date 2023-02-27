Benchmark Releases Annual Sustainability Report

The 2022 Report Highlights ESG/Sustainability Achievements in the Past Year and New, Ambitious Targets

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today released its annual Sustainability Report. The report can be found on the company's website and outlines Benchmark's continued progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, including specific achievements across the company's global presence.

"I am pleased to release Benchmark's second annual Sustainability Report, detailing our ESG efforts and results in 2022 and providing our targets for the future." Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "Further, I am proud that, in 2022, Benchmark received a rating of AA in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment which we believe recognizes our efforts and commitment to this important set of initiatives."

The report highlights Benchmark's sustainability efforts and achievements over the past year and provides insight into future plans guided by the company's commitment to reduce environmental impact, while increasing social and economic value, and further promoting ethical business practices.

In 2022, Benchmark achieved several key milestones in its ESG/Sustainability mission including maintaining a "Silver Sustainability" rating from EcoVadis. In addition, the company has set ambitious goals for 2023 and beyond related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"Benchmark is taking another important step forward this year in setting DEI and climate related targets," said Steve Beaver, senior vice president, general counsel, chief legal officer, and ESG/Sustainability Council Chair for Benchmark. "In doing so, we will be reinforcing our commitment to ESG as a strategic and operational imperative across the organization."

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, complex industrials, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

