Bend Oregon Electrical Company, Bright Services, Fills The Service Gap Left By The Residential Electrician Shortage

BEND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend residents, Shawn and Bonnie Varner, founded Bright Services to address the growing challenges that Central Oregon homeowners face. Despite increased demand for residential electrical services, the industry continues to experience workforce shortages. According to the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), approximately 7,000 electricians join the field each year, but 10,000 retire.

This national shortage, compounded by Oregon's strict licensing regulations, has resulted in service lags and soaring costs of service to Central Oregon homeowners. "Most of the electrical contractors in the area have only been focusing on new builds and commercial work," Mr. Varner explains, "Nobody is focusing on residential service." Bright Services is here to change that.

The Varners are assembling a top-notch team of experienced electrical contractors through robust recruitment efforts. "We know that our people are the key to our success," Mr. Varner says. "Without the right team, we just can't create the customer experience that we're working towards." Bright Services offers competitive pay, generous benefits, and ongoing professional development to draw skilled tradespeople into the profession.

With a company culture built around what Varner calls the "3 Rs"—Reliability, Respect, and Resilience—Bright Services intends to be Bend's go-to resource for residential electrical work. The company's fleet of electricians is now dispatching to serve clients in Bend, Redmond, LaPine, Sisters, and Sunriver.

About Bright Services

Bright Services is a family-owned and operated home services company that provides residential electrical inspections, repairs, and maintenance in Bend, Oregon and surrounding areas. For more information, visit www.brightservices.com. Electrical contractors interested in joining the Bright Services team can apply online.

