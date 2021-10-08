U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,612.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,847.50
    -33.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.90
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.48
    +1.18 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.80
    -1.20 (-5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8440
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,690.55
    +1,343.25 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.19
    +26.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.90
    +3.86 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Bendamustin Market Size Report [2021-2028] | Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Restrains, Forecast Research

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Top Players Covered in the Bendamustin Market Research Report Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Mundipharma International., Mylan N.V., NATCO Pharma Limited., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other key market players.

Pune, India, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bendamustin market size is projected to experience dynamic expansion in the upcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Bendamustin Market, 2021-2028”.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Number of People Affected with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to witness substantial growth in the bendamustin market share on account of the increasing number of people affected with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in this region.

European region is anticipated to grow speedily in this market due to the surging demand for bendamustin in the countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and others.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bendamustin-market-103096


Bendamustin is used to treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer of the white blood cells. There has been an increasing prevalence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia among the people possessing the symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and easy bruising. This is an important factor augmenting the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the report released by the National Cancer Institute, there were approximately 186,422 people living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in the United States in the year 2017. However, there are certain side-effects associated with bendamustin, which is projected to hamper the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had no negative impact on the bendamustin market growth as this type of drug is available in all the major hospitals and retail pharmacies during this pandemic, which is one of the driving factors responsible for this market’s growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bendamustin-market-103096


Market Segmentation:

On the basis of dosage form, this market is classified into liquid, 100-mg injection, 25mg injection, and lyophilized. Based on application, the market is divided into chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-hodgkin’s lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Quick Buy - Bendamustin Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103096


Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints and trends influencing the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their position.

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Healthcare Facilities by the Government across the World to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the healthcare facilities by the governments of several countries. Further, there are many initiatives being undertaken by the government in order to improve the healthcare facilities in the developing as well as developed nations. Thus, this is a crucial factor contributing to the growth of this market.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bendamustin-market-103096


Competitive Landscape:

Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry to Animate Competition

The leading companies in the bendamustin market are focusing on the adoption of advanced technologies in order to improve the healthcare facilities across the world. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to widen their business operations and strengthen their market position.

Industry Development:

May 2018: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received the USFDA approval for its ready-to-dilute (RTD) bendamustine hydrochloride (HCl) solution in a 500ml for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.


Key Players Covered in the Bendamustin Market Report:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Mundipharma International., Mylan N.V., NATCO Pharma Limited., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian

  • Tesla moving HQ to Austin, Texas, from California, Musk tells investors

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Oil up as industries switch from gas, little sign supply crunch easing

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Moya pointed to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • TSMC Posts Record Sales as Auto, iPhone Demand Fuel Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s quarterly sales jumped to a record, underscoring how the world’s largest contract chipmaker is benefiting from an ongoing shortage in the silicon that power everything from cars to smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Thre

  • ASML Holdings Is Not Done Rallying

    ASML Holdings has seen a long and strong rise from late 2016 when it broke out of a long base pattern around the $100 area. ASML has corrected lower in recent weeks so the question we need to answer is whether ASML can be bought here. In this daily bar chart of ASML, below, we can see that prices made a small double top in September.

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Samsung Profit Climbs With Strong Chip Demand, Pricey Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s operating profit rose more than 25% thanks to rising prices for semiconductors and surprisingly strong demand for its pricey foldable smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists C

  • New Chainalysis Report Reveals Who’s Leading the World in Crypto Adoption

    The blockchain data firm changed its methodology this year for ranking countries on their level of adoption, with Vietnam and India topping the list.